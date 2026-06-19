Molly-Mae Hague Spotted Leaving Nail Salon in £250K Gold Mercedes G-Wagon

Molly-Mae Hague was spotted leaving the nail salon in her £250K gold Mercedes G-Wagon after she revealed her dislike for her new vehicle. The influencer, 27, was back to running errands on Friday as she got her nails done in Cheshire.

Molly-Mae Hague was spotted leaving the nail salon in her £250K gold Mercedes G-Wagon after she revealed her dislike for her new vehicle. The influencer, 27, was back to running errands on Friday as she got her nails done in Cheshire.

For the occasion, she stepped out looking effortlessly chic in a grey co-ord and trainers. The reality star, who gave birth to her second child just weeks prior, finished the look with brown sunglasses and bag. After getting her nails done, Molly-Mae was seen driving away in her new luxurious car. It comes after the influencer admitted her dislike to her new car in a recent YouTube vlog.

Molly-Mae Hague was spotted leaving the nail salon in her £250K gold G-Wagon after she revealed her dislike for her new vehicle After getting her nails done, Molly-Mae was seen driving away in her new luxurious car Sharing the news with her followers, she said: 'Ordered a new car. The new car has come. I ordered the new car in what I thought was like a beige colour, like a silvery, beige, goldy.

'I don't even know, I just thought it was going to be like a subtle pearlescent colour, with maybe a slight fleck of gold in it. 'Anyway the car has come, and I've not actually told any of my friends or family this yet because they all think I love the car, but basically I've decided that actually not. 'The colour is not for me at all.

So I've decide I've got to wrap it and its brand new and it's a Mercedes colour so I don't know if its going to devalue the car, me wrapping it. And everytime I drive around it it everyone is just looking.

'As If I'm driving one of those cars that want to be looked at, and it's really not the case, like I don't want the car to be looked at. I tried to go for a beige, I don't know what I thought it was but the pictures were a lot more subtle.

'And it some lights it doesn't look that gold, but in other lights it like really yellowy, bright gold.

' It comes after the influencer admitted her dislike to her new car in a recent YouTube vlog Molly-Mae's recent outing comes just days after she said she is 'one lucky mummy' as she posed for a sweet Instagram snap with her newborn son Midas on Tuesday The former Love Island star also shared an adorable black and white snap of daughter Bambi and son Midas cuddling up to partner Tommy Fury in bed Molly-Mae's recent outing comes just days after she said she is 'one lucky mummy' as she posed for a sweet Instagram snap with her newborn son Midas on Tuesday.

The influencer looked happier than ever as she cuddled her baby boy while posing for a mirror selfie in her lavish walk-in wardrobe at her £4.75 million Cheshire mansion. Molly looked incredible in a black short sleeved bodysuit which she teamed with a pair of blue denim jeans and flip flops. She also shared an adorable black and white snap of daughter Bambi and son Midas cuddling up to partner Tommy Fury in bed.

The new post comes after Molly revealed the realities behind her chic appearance at Tommy's fight on Saturday, joking she isn't 'gate keeping with the spanx'. The former Love Island star made a surprise appearance to watch her fiancé Tommy, 27, beat former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall by majority decision in a Misfits Boxing exhibition bout at the AO Arena in Manchester.

She looked stunning just 12 days after giving birth to the couple's second child, their son Midas, with Tommy using his fight to reveal their baby's name on his top and shorts. Molly wore a £90 'Power Fitted' dress from her own Maebe collection for the big night, telling fans she was in a size 10 and it was 'quite possibly the ONLY dress that would've made me feel confident 2 weeks PP.' She revealed on Instagram that the look hinged on 'spanx, also a GIANT pad and a lot of prayers.

' She also uploaded a snap of her current reality, as she breastfed Midas with vomit covering her top. 'Don't get it twisted! I pulled myself together for a few hours to support Tommy but this is the reality of most of my evenings currently,' the mum of two wrote.

'Taking deep breaths, covered in vomit, whilst being used as a human cow and trying to look after my other sassy human too! ' Molly-Mae also had an uplifting message for her followers, explaining how she was relishing the newborn days much more second time around. 'The BEST part for me about doing this second time round is knowing wholeheartedly that every hard day, stage and chapter with your child is honestly just a phase,' she said.

'No difficult day with your baby lasts forever and no tricky chapter stays the same. The comfort I've taken in that this time around has made me feel so different.

' She added that during her three-year-old daughter Bambi's newborn days 'I used to sit staring out of the window while breastfeeding thinking my life was over (as dramatic as it sounds). ' 'I thought I'd never sleep again, never get a moment to myself and never really be able to cop





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