Molly Smith and Tom Clare Celebrate Upcoming Wedding with Lavish Parties in Ibiza and Las Vegas

Love Island All Stars couple Molly Smith and Tom Clare share their wild and glamorous pre-wedding celebrations, featuring an Ibiza hen do and a chaotic Las Vegas stag trip.

Molly Smith recently embarked on a breathtaking journey to the Mediterranean island of Ibiza to celebrate her hen do in style. The thirty-two-year-old star looked absolutely radiant as she spent time with her closest companions, preparing for her upcoming summer marriage to Tom Clare .

For her special celebration, Molly chose a striking white bridal mini dress that emphasized her glamour and confidence. The garment featured a daring plunging neckline and a fitted bodice that transitioned into a short, lace-trimmed skirt. To complete the ensemble, she accessorized with a traditional bridal veil and elegant strappy white heels, creating a look that was both modern and celebratory. The festivities were not just about Molly, as her bridesmaids and friends participated in a coordinated fashion tribute.

Inspired by the legendary romantic comedy 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days', specifically the iconic yellow dress worn by Kate Hudson, the group all donned vibrant yellow attire. This cohesive look added a splash of color to the sun-drenched Ibiza backdrop and showcased the bond between the bride-to-be and her friends.

Molly shared her joy on Instagram with a witty caption about losing her last name in three days, a sentiment that was met with a loving and eager response from Tom, who referred to her as 'Mrs Clare'. While Molly was soaking up the sun in Spain, Tom Clare was experiencing a much more chaotic set of celebrations in the United States.

The twenty-six-year-old groom-to-be headed to Las Vegas for his stag do, but the festivities began long before he touched down in Nevada. In a hilarious and daring prank orchestrated by his best man, Casey O'Gorman, Tom was required to travel from Manchester airport dressed in a full wedding gown and veil. The sight of the buff Love Island star in bridal wear caused a stir at the airport, with Molly being present to see him off.

She could not contain her laughter as she witnessed her fiancé's embarrassment, capturing several photos and videos of the spectacle before sharing a tender kiss goodbye. Tom later recounted the experience on his social media, describing the situation as 'absolute carnage' and jokingly referring to the dress as his outfit of the day.

He shared a vulnerable yet funny moment where he sat alone at the airport terminal, waiting for his flights while his father had stepped away, leaving him as a solitary bride-to-be in the middle of the departure lounge. His friends, including Seb Melrose, found the sight hysterical, with some calling him a 'beautiful little princess'. The laughter continued upon arrival in Las Vegas, where the stag party took the celebrations to a whole new level of absurdity.

Casey O'Gorman ensured that Molly remained the center of attention even in her absence by providing the entire group with custom-made swimwear. Tom and his mates, including Mitch Taylor and Seb Melrose, wore skimpy pink speedos that featured Molly's face printed across the fabric. These budgie smugglers became the official uniform for a series of wild poolside parties, where the men showcased their physiques while waving large photographs of Molly to the delight of onlookers.

The contrast between Molly's chic, high-fashion hen party in Ibiza and Tom's rowdy, prank-filled excursion in Vegas highlighted the couple's shared sense of humor and their ability to have fun in wildly different ways. To further document their pre-wedding antics, the couple filmed a comedic TikTok video before Tom's departure. Drawing inspiration from the hit show 'The Office', they lip-synced a scene between the characters Jim and Dwight.

In the clip, Molly mimed a request for Tom to be on his best behavior, to which a sheepish Tom replied that he had promised other people he would be on his worst behavior, adding a playful foreshadowing to the madness that awaited him in the city of sin. The journey of Molly and Tom began two years ago when they first crossed paths on Love Island All Stars, a show known for creating intense romantic connections.

Since then, they have grown closer, navigating the pressures of public scrutiny while building a genuine partnership based on laughter and mutual support. Their upcoming summer wedding is highly anticipated by their fans, who have followed their relationship from the beginning. The contrasting nature of their pre-wedding celebrations—one sophisticated and aesthetic, the other irreverent and loud—perfectly encapsulates their dynamic as a couple.

As they count down the days until they officially become husband and wife, these memories of Ibiza and Las Vegas serve as a joyful prelude to their new life together. From the glamorous white lace of Molly's mini dress to the pink facial-print speedos of Tom's stag party, the couple has proven that they do not take themselves too seriously, ensuring that their wedding season is filled with as much laughter as it is with romance





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