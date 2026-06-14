Molly Smith's Ibiza Hen Do Marred by Blood-Stained Hotel Room and Hecklers

Love Island star Molly Smith revealed the shocking conditions of her Ibiza hen party hotel room, describing bloodstains and foul smells, while also recounting encounters with rude hecklers. Despite the nightmare, she shared glamorous bikini snaps from the trip. In parallel, her fiancé Tom Clare's Las Vegas stag do involved high-spending pool parties and cheeky matching swimwear.

Molly Smith recounted the distressing events of her Ibiza hen party on the NearlyWeds podcast alongside her fiancé Tom Clare , whom she met on Love Island All Stars in 2024.

The trip was marred by a horrifying accommodation incident and encounters with abusive bystanders. Two of her friends who attended the hen do joined the conversation to share the details with Tom, who had traveled to Las Vegas for his own stag celebration. The group faced a derogatory remark from another holidaymaker who shouted, 'What are you off scrubbers Island?

' but they chose to ignore the slur and proceed. Upon checking into their hotel, Molly, Hayley, and Sophie discovered their room reeked of a stale, dusty odor. As they unpacked, they noticed bloodstains on the floor, near the shower, and even a bloody fingerprint. The bedsheets were damp, and the room number, 309, became an unforgettable symbol of the squalor.

They reported the conditions to hotel staff, who reacted with evident recognition upon hearing the room number. Despite the unsettling backdrop, Molly's social media posts from the trip showcased her striking physique in a variety of white bikinis, including one personalized with 'Return to Tom' and a sheer sarong.

Meanwhile, Tom's Las Vegas stag do, attended by Love Island alumni Casey O'Gorman and Mitch Taylor, involved lavish pool parties with steep minimum spends, totaling around $6,000 at one club and roughly $500 per person overall. The group also posed for humorous photos in pink speedos featuring Molly's face, waving large photos of her during their celebrations





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Molly Smith Tom Clare Ibiza Hen Do Blood-Stained Hotel Room Hecklers Nearlyweds Podcast Love Island All Stars Las Vegas Stag Do Pool Parties Speedos

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