Molly Smith's wild hen do and Tom Clare's cheeky stag do in Las Vegas and Manchester

The bride-to-be and her friends jetted off to Las Vegas on Molly's hen do, while groom-to-be Tom Clare took to Manchester airport alone in a wedding dress and veil as part of his stag do

Molly Smith jetted off with friends on a hen do to Las Vegas ahead of her summer marriage to Tom Clare , who is also in Sin City for his stag do .

The couple, who met on Love Island All Stars two years ago, are getting ready to tie the knot. In a humorous post, Tom had shared photos of himself in a wedding dress and veil, which his friends, including his best man Casey O'Gorman, made for him. In a separate post, Casey showcased the skimpy speedos with Molly's face on, which he had bought for Tom's stag do.

Molly and her friends appeared to be having a blast as they waved huge photos of her in the poolside while soaking up the sun in Las Vegas. Tom shared another post, making light of his airport situation by joking about being alone at Manchester airport in the bridal outfit. The group included other celebrities, such as Mitch Taylor and Seb Melrose, who also took to social media to poke fun at Tom's antics





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Molly Smith Tom Clare Las Vegas Stag Do Hen Do Love Island Casey O'gorman Seb Melrose Mitch Taylor

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