Alfie Smith, 20, has been jailed for six and a half years after he and an accomplice ambushed two pensioner cyclists on a Leeds canal towpath, leaving one with a broken kneecap and cracked ribs. Police are still hunting his accomplices.

A man who ambushed two pensioner cyclists on a Leeds canal towpath has been jailed for six and a half years. Alfie Smith, 20, of no fixed abode, was sentenced earlier this month for the robbery in Stourton on August 19.

The attack left one victim with a broken kneecap and cracked ribs. Police say Smith did not act alone and are still hunting his accomplices. The two friends, Paul Laveurt, 68, and John Hoban, 74, were part of a cycle club along the canal when the robbery unfolded at about 1pm. Footage captured on one of the victims bike cameras shows Smith and another man blocking the path as the cyclists approached.

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Smith and accomplices attack cyclists

Smith is thought to have been with two other people on e-bikes during the incident. Smiths accomplice pushed Mr Laveurt from his bike. He suffered a broken kneecap and cracked ribs and was left lying on the ground. When Mr Hoban stopped and tried to help his friend, Smith urged the other thug to steal his bike instead.

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The other cyclist was kicked and punched as he tried to stop the thieves from stealing his pushbike. They took off on Mr Hobans bike and its contents, including a black saddle bag with tools, a Hammerhead Caroo sat nav and his wallet. The encounter was captured on one of the victims bike cameras. Mr Laveurt said in his victim impact statement that the attack has drastically hampered his quality of life and independence.

He said: At 68 years old, the physical and psychological toll of these injuries has been severe, slow, and profoundly painful, drastically impacting my independence and quality of life. The incident has left me deeply fearful and nervous about the prospect of riding my bike again, inducing a lingering anxiety regarding my safety. The combination of isolation, loss of my passions, and extreme pain has severely diminished my daily life.

Victims describe lasting trauma

Mr Hoban said he has been left fearful of suspicious-looking young men following the attack. He told the court during Smiths sentencing: I used to do a lot of cycling which both kept me fit and in touch with my friends but since the incident I find myself constantly looking ahead for suspicious-looking young men instead of enjoying the countryside and social banter.

As such, I dont enjoy cycling as much as I used to and am going out less often. The incident has taken a lot of the fun out of off-road cycling for me. Smith was also sentenced for another robbery of a man on the Stourton canal path on August 10. He threatened a 53-year-old male cyclist with violence before stealing his electric bike.

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Offender linked to burglaries

Smith has also been linked to two burglaries in Whitehall, Leeds, on February 3 and March 17, which saw a bike stolen from a secure car park, and damage caused to a lock and bike in the second break-in. PC Mo Sheikh, from West Yorkshire Police, said the incidents for Smith were probably an opportunistic theft with the hope of making a bit of money.

He said: I know for these two men and the victim of the earlier robbery that this experience has fundamentally changed their feeling of safety doing leisure activities they once enjoyed. Smith did not act alone and the offences remain under investigation to find his accomplices, he said.