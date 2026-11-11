Police Find Dead Mother in Freezer; Son Jailed for Benefits Fraud

Christopher Phillips, 60, kept his mother's body in a freezer for three years while claiming £78,000 in benefits. He was jailed for two years and four months.

Christopher Phillips, 60, kept his mother's dead body in a chest freezer for three years while fraudulently claiming almost £78,000 in benefits. He was jailed for two years and four months at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court in August.

Newly released footage from February 17 shows South Wales Police visiting Phillips house in Porthcawl after a GP raised concerns about the welfare of his 89-year-old mother, Silvia Phillips. The GP had not heard from her for several years. Upon arrival, Phillips answered questions but was evasive about his mother's whereabouts. As officers asked him to put his phone down, he said: and just so you know, goodbye.

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Police Find Frozen Mother in Living Room Chest Freezer

He told officers the message was for his girlfriend. Police decided to search the property and soon found a large family chest freezer in the living room. Inside was the frozen body of his mother, wrapped in a blanket. Her body had been covered with a leopard-print throw decorated with yellow and pink roses.

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A birthday card reading To Mum, from Christopher and Tina, a reference to the family dog, was also found with her. Major Crime detectives arrested Phillips and launched an investigation into the cause of his mother's death. Phillips, a company director, later claimed that he didn't want to let her go and wanted more time with her.

He said that on the day she died, for reasons unknown, he held his mother in his arms and told her he would look after her. Just two days later, he bought a chest freezer from AO.com and placed it in the living room with her body inside. Defending, Ruth Smith told the court her client had been suffering from extreme grief and had placed his mother's body in the living room so he could remain close to her.

Son Says He Wanted More Time with His Deceased Mother

She said Phillips would occasionally hold his mother's hand and speak to her about what was on television. In mitigation, Ms Smith said Phillips had been adopted by Ms Phillips when he was two years old and that the pair had been exceptionally close. They had lived together for 50 years, with Phillips acting as his mother's primary carer since 2008.

Phillips later admitted to preventing his mother's lawful and decent burial, along with two counts of fraud for failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions and Bridgend County Borough Council of her death. In total, he received £78,190.92 in state pension, pension credit, attendance allowance, winter fuel payments, cost-of-living payments and housing benefit. All of these would have stopped had her death been reported.

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The court heard that when officers pressed him for more information, he was unable to name relatives or say where they lived. Channel 5 is revisiting the disturbing case in a new documentary, Forensics: Murder Scene, which aired at 9pm tonight.