Momfluencer Emilie Kiser Shares Journey of Grief and Forgiveness After Son's Drowning

Popular blogger Emilie Kiser opens up about her healing journey, processing grief, and forgiving her husband following the tragic death of their son, Trigg. Kiser shares insights into therapy, family dynamics, and the challenges of the holiday season.

Emilie Kiser , a popular blogger and momfluencer, has opened up about her journey of healing and forgiveness following the tragic death of her three-year-old son, Trigg , who drowned in their backyard pool last year. The incident occurred on May 12, 2025, when Trigg was found unconscious, with the child later succumbing to the injuries in the hospital six days later.

The father, Brady, was allegedly the sole caregiver at the time and was reportedly placing a sports bet, leaving the child unattended for a period of time. In a recent TikTok video, Kiser addressed a fan's question about how she managed to heal the loss of her son while also forgiving her husband. She responded by emphasizing the continuous nature of grief, stating that one learns to live with it rather than fully healing from it. Kiser highlighted the importance of therapy, consistency, and the realization that everyone deserves love, empathy, and forgiveness. She also expressed the need to disregard the opinions of others, a mindset she credits therapy with helping her achieve. This reveals the immense impact that this devastating event has had on Kiser and her family's dynamic. The family has been making strides towards creating a space for healing and growth. \In the wake of Trigg's death, Brady potentially faced a class 4 felony charge of child abuse. This was based on video evidence suggesting that Trigg was left unattended for over nine minutes. However, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office ultimately decided not to press charges against Brady, citing a lack of likelihood of conviction. Following the tragedy, Kiser took a break from content creation for about three months. She has since begun to share her experiences with grief and healing. In a recent TikTok, she spoke candidly about the impact of Trigg's death on her relationship with Brady. She also confirmed that everyone deserves forgiveness, emphasizing her family's love for Brady. Kiser mentioned that she and her family are attending therapy to help them overcome this tragedy. She also shared a poignant video with her followers in which she recapped an 'evening in life.' Furthermore, Kiser was not at home when the tragic incident occurred. The influencer shares another child, Teddy, who is one-year-old. Kiser admitted that the tragedy was preventable, emphasizing the importance of pool safety for parents. The mother has been opening up about the tragedy and its effect on her family as they come together as a family to get through this hard time. The family did not want to force a traditional Christmas. \Emilie also addressed the challenges of the holiday season, particularly the first Christmas without Trigg. In a 'get ready with me' post with her son Teddy, she candidly shared that it was, 'quite frankly, a terrible Christmas.' She explained that she chose not to force a sense of normalcy, recognizing that it was not a normal Christmas for them. Kiser expressed gratitude for her family's support and how they made the holiday special for Teddy. She described spending quality time with her extended family, focusing on creating memories rather than adhering to traditional Christmas expectations. A source close to the couple revealed that they have been working on their relationship for several months, highlighting their efforts to come together as a family during this difficult time. They are trying to find a sense of normalcy for Teddy. The source highlighted the importance of this holiday season for the family's healing process and their commitment to privacy as they navigate their journey towards being the best parents possible for Teddy. The community has been providing support, further confirming the depth of the tragedy and the ongoing process of healing and recovery





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