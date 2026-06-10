Momoa's Departure from Helldivers Film and Upcoming Projects

The news text discusses the recent departure of actor Jason Momoa from the Helldivers film and his upcoming projects. It also mentions the search for a new star for the film and the current shooting schedule.

For the quickest way to join, simply enter your email below and get access. We will send a confirmation and sign you up to our newsletter to keep you updated on all your gaming news .

Join the club for quick access. Enter your email below and we'll send confirmation, and sign you up to our newsletter. Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsupcoming Helldivers film, The reason for Momoa's departure isn't currently known, although both sites confirmed that the project is still moving ahead, with Fast & Furious director Justin Lin at the helm. Still, the loss of Momoa is a big blow: To me he'll always be Ronon Dex, the hunka hunka burning Satedan renegade and sad-eyed wife guy of Stargate Atlantis, but in the years since then he's become one of the biggest big-screen draws in the business.

Lobo in the Supergirl film coming later this year, turning up as Duncan Idaho in the concluding chapter of Denis Villeneuve's Dune, doing Dante Reyes in Fast Forever, and has other stuff coming on top of that. Basically, he's a busy man. Sony is now on the hunt for a new star.

I would imagine that's going to be a little disruptive for the shooting schedule, but the Deadline report says that for the moment, the Helldivers film remains set to arrive in theaters on November 10, 2027. Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters.

He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill. Best gaming laptop 2026: I've tested the best laptops for gaming of this generation and here are the ones I recommend





pcgamer / 🏆 38. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Helldivers Film Jason Momoa Fast & Furious Dune Supergirl Fast Forever Starship Troopers Sony Justin Lin Denis Villeneuve Helldivers Film Release Date PC Gamer Team Andy Gaming News Best Gaming Laptop 2026

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A change of heart for Vincent Kompany: could FC Bayern Munich now command a massive transfer fee for Alphonso Davies?Alphonso Davies's departure from FC Bayern Munich now appears all but certain.

Read more »

James Handy Final Film Shelved After Actor's Fatal StabbingThe action movie Kickback, V, starring James Handy, has been canceled following the actor's murder. The film was in pre-production and facing funding issues before Handy's death sealed its fate. Producers and colleagues remember Handy as a kind and supportive figure in Hollywood.

Read more »

BBC News Anchor Frankie McCamley Announces Departure After Decade at the BroadcasterBBC news anchor Frankie McCamley announced her departure from the BBC after a decade at the broadcaster. The presenter shared the news on her social media, thanking her colleagues and expressing gratitude for the opportunities she received. Frankie's departure marks the end of an era for the BBC, as she leaves behind a decade of memories and experiences. Her colleague Laura Foster expressed her sadness over Frankie's departure, while others wished her well for her future endeavours. Frankie's decision to leave the BBC comes as another reporter, Shehab Khan, also announced his departure from ITV News. The two announcements have sparked a sense of change and new beginnings for the broadcasting industry.

Read more »

Marcos Senesi: Tottenham confirm signing of defender after Bournemouth exitTottenham confirm the signing of Marcos Senesi on a free transfer following his departure from Bournemouth.

Read more »