Moms for Liberty Founder Alleges Bias and Unprofessionalism by Scott Pelley in 60 Minutes Interview, Countering His CBS News Criticism

Tiffany Justice of Moms for Liberty has released the full transcript of her 60 Minutes interview with Scott Pelley, claiming it shows his bias and callousness, countering his recent criticisms of CBS News leadership.

Scott Pelley , the recently dismissed 60 Minutes correspondent, has publicly criticized the leadership of CBS News, describing it as callous, biased, tone-deaf, and unprofessional. In his first interview since being ousted from the newsmagazine, Pelley told the New York Times that CBS News executives 'don't know what they're doing' and that there is a 'subtle political bias' within the organization, adding that 'CBS News is on fire.

' His remarks have now been met with a sharp counter-narrative from Tiffany Justice, co-founder of the conservative parental rights group Moms for Liberty. Justice claims that Pelley himself exhibited the very qualities he condemns during his October 2023 interview with her and fellow founder Tina Descovich, which was later broadcast in March 2024.

She describes his demeanor as callous and lacking empathy, citing an incident where he reportedly sat with his glasses between his lips while she read aloud from books containing sexually graphic content. She further alleges that a crew member commented, 'I think he liked it,' suggesting an inappropriate and provocative attitude during the sensitive discussion.

In response to the broadcast segment, Moms for Liberty has released the full, unedited transcript of the interview exclusively to the Daily Mail, asserting that it reveals Pelley's bias, arrogance, and amateurism. The interview occurred against a backdrop of intense controversy surrounding the group. Moms for Liberty, which boasts over 100,000 members across 48 states, had been listed by the Southern Poverty Law Center on its 'hate map' as a supposed 'far-right organization that engages in anti-student inclusion activities.

' Justice also told Pelley about what she described as FBI intimidation of one of their members who had complained about prolonged school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this exchange was omitted from the final broadcast. According to the transcript, when Justice said, 'You see a blatant disregard for parental rights and then the FBI calls you,' Pelley interjected, 'The FBI doesn't call. They visit.

' Justice replied, 'Oh wow. You obviously haven't done your research.

' Pelley insisted, 'Oh, I have. This is something I know a lot about.

' Justice persisted, stating she had testified before Congress about the incident and offered to show Pelley her testimony. Pelley dismissed her claim, saying, 'That didn't happen, that didn't happen. That just strains incredulity.

' After Justice told him, 'Okay, I don't wanna embarrass you so I'll just stop,' Pelley responded, 'Well, I'm not embarrassed but that didn't happen. ' The transcript thus captures a sharp disagreement over factual claims, with Pelley appearing to challenge Justice's account while she maintains she provided evidence. The Daily Mail sought comment from CBS News on the allegations and the unedited transcript but did not receive a response.

This unfolding dispute highlights the deep tensions between former network personnel and conservative activists, with each side accusing the other of dishonesty and unprofessional conduct, while questions about journalistic integrity and political bias at a flagship news program remain in the spotlight





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Scott Pelley 60 Minutes CBS News Moms For Liberty Tiffany Justice Media Bias Journalism Interview Controversy FBI Parental Rights

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