Monaco Grand Prix 2026: Preview, schedule, and race outlook as F1 begins European summer swing

Comprehensive preview of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix. Includes race weekend schedule, weather forecast, circuit characteristics, championship standings, and team & driver prospects. Also covers broadcast information for live viewing on Sky Sports and NOW.

The 2026 Monaco Grand Prix marks the start of Formula 1 's European summer swing, bringing the sport to the iconic streets of Monte Carlo for one of its most prestigious events.

The weekend format returns to the conventional structure after two Sprint weekends, featuring three practice sessions, Qualifying on Saturday at 3pm, and the main race on Sunday from 2pm local time. The weather forecast predicts dry and hot conditions, with temperatures around 28 degrees Celsius and no rain expected for either Qualifying or the race. The circuit, at just 2.074 miles, is the shortest on the calendar and is notorious for its tight confines, high barriers, and notoriously difficult overtaking.

Notable corners include Sainte Devote, Casino Square, the hairpin, the tunnel, Tabac, the swimming pool chicane, and Rascasse. The slightly narrower car specifications for 2026 may facilitate closer racing compared to recent years. The championship battle is intensifying, with Kimi Antonelli leading after four consecutive wins, including a dramatic Canadian Grand Prix where his Mercedes teammate George Russell retired with a power unit issue while fighting for the lead.

Russell now trails Antonelli by 43 points, but Mercedes' dominance may be challenged in Monaco, a circuit that historically suits Ferrari due to its lack of straights. Charles Leclerc, a Monaco native, will be a strong contender after winning the 2024 edition, while Lewis Hamilton, a former winner (2019), also aims for victory.

McLaren, despite a disappointing Canada with no points due to strategic errors and unreliability, should be competitive given Lando Norris's 2025 dominance and the car's suitability to the tight circuit. Red Bull, however, are unlikely to be on the podium because their car's strengths on straights are minimized on this technical track. The event is one of four remaining from the original 1950 calendar and remains a staple of the F1 season.

Viewers in the UK can watch live on Sky Sports F1, with streaming available via the Sky Sports app and NOW, which provides instant access to all Sky Sports channels. The race is part of a demanding sequence of six races in eight weeks, making Monaco the pivotal start of the European summer schedule





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Monaco Grand Prix Formula 1 F1 Monte Carlo Race Schedule Weather Forecast Kimi Antonelli George Russell Mercedes Charles Leclerc Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Lando Norris Mclaren Red Bull Sky Sports NOW Streaming

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