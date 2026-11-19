Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene mark Monaco's National Day with formal celebrations despite the recent death of cousin Antoine de Massy.

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene participated in the official National Day celebrations on Thursday, adhering to tradition despite a recent family tragedy. The event marked a significant moment for the Principality as the Royal Family gathered for a mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate in Monte Carlo. The couple ensured their attire honored the national colors, reflecting a deep sense of duty and patriotism during the public festivities.

Formal Attire and Family Representation

Princess Charlene, 48, presented an elegant appearance in an all-white ensemble that paid tribute to the Monegasque flag. Her outfit featured button detailing and floral additions, complemented by a matching fascinator and diamond earrings. Prince Albert II, 68, wore full military regalia appropriate for the ceremonial nature of the occasion. Their presence on the Palace balcony later in the day drew significant public attention and support.

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The couple's children, 11-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, joined their parents for the religious service and subsequent appearances. Princess Gabriella mirrored her mother's style in a similar frock with floral and button accents, pairing the look with pearls and a half-up, half-down hairstyle. Prince Jacques, the heir to the throne, dressed in a military uniform that closely resembled his father's, showcasing the formal traditions of the monarchy.

Origins of the Sovereign Prince's Day

Monaco's National Day, also known as The Sovereign Prince's Day, is a celebration chosen by the reigning Prince rather than fixed by calendar tradition. Historically, Princes selected the day of their patron saint for the national holiday. Prince Albert II deviated from this pattern by choosing to celebrate on the same day as his father, Prince Rainier III, rather than observing the feast day of Saint Albert, which falls on November 15.

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The celebrations typically include fireworks over the harbor the evening before the main event. The following morning features a mass in Monte Carlo, followed by the Royal Family's appearance on the Palace balcony. This year's festivities served as a public reaffirmation of stability and continuity for the Principality, bringing citizens together for a shared national experience.

Recent Tragedy Affects the Royal Family

The celebratory mood was tempered by the recent death of Antoine de Massy, a cousin of Prince Albert II. The 29-year-old was found dead in a public garden on October 25, located behind the New National Museum along the Boulevard du Larvotto. Local reports indicated he was last seen leaving a nightclub in the early hours of the morning before failing to attend a family lunch.

Antoine de Massy was the grandson of Princess Antoinette, the elder sister of Prince Rainier III, making him the First Cousin Once Removed of Prince Albert. Autopsy results suggested he died after falling 40 feet from a building in the area. The Palace issued a statement on Monday expressing sadness and offering condolences to his family, highlighting his connection to tennis and the royal family's shared grief.

Tennis Background and Family History

Antoine de Massy was a keen tennis player who pursued a professional career with ambitions of Olympic participation. He moved to Florida with his family to train at the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, where he expressed a dream of reaching the number one ranking globally. His dedication to the sport connected him to a family history deeply linked to tennis in the Principality.

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Despite his royal connections, he maintained a low profile in Monte Carlo's social scene. His father, Baron Christian de Massy, has been described as the black sheep of the family due to past disciplinary issues and multiple divorces. Baron Christian was banished to Argentina in his youth and is rarely seen at official family events, contrasting with Antoine's more private but recognized status within the extended royal network.