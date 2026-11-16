Monarchs Art Studio Windows Smashed Following Viral Racism Video

The Hawthorn art studio owned by Alice Krause faces vandalism after a viral road rage video showed her telling a motorist to go back to China. The business has closed amid safety threats.

The Monarchs Art Studio in Hawthorn has suffered significant vandalism after owner Alice Krause was filmed engaging in a racist road rage incident. The physical damage to the business occurred just days after Krause received severe threats that her premises would be firebombed. This escalation highlights the volatile aftermath of a viral video that captured a heated confrontation at a local hardware store.

Incident Details at Bunnings Hawthorn

The controversy began on Wednesday when Alice Krause was recorded in the carpark of the Bunnings Hawthorn store. In the footage, Krause, wearing a blue jumper, is seen hurling insults through the open driver's door of a motorist. She repeatedly told the Asian driver to go back to China and criticized his driving manner. The motorist attempted to explain his actions by stating he was going straight and should be given way.

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The confrontation escalated as Krause pointed at the driver and used derogatory language regarding his nationality. She stated that his driving behavior was not appropriate for the country. The video captures the tension as the driver remains behind the wheel while Krause continues her verbal assault. This specific incident at Bunnings served as the immediate trigger for the subsequent events surrounding her business.

Stakeholder Responses and Public Reaction

Daniel Chen, the son of the motorist involved in the incident, uploaded the video to Reddit, where it quickly went viral. The widespread attention led to a swift and negative response from the public and online community. As a result, Krause decided to close her business operations immediately. The viral nature of the clip ensured that the incident was widely documented and analyzed by news outlets.

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The Chen family released a statement over the weekend addressing the situation. They noted that while Krause issued public apologies, she did not apologize directly to their family. The family stated that a personal apology was not necessary but expressed hope that Krause would reflect on why she felt that way. They emphasized the need for genuine change in how she views people from different backgrounds.

Despite the severity of the incident, the Chen family thanked the young women who intervened during the confrontation. They described these individuals as good Australians who stepped in to defend them. The family appreciated that these strangers reminded them of the kindness present in the community. Their statement focused on encouraging broader societal reflection rather than seeking further retribution.

Business Impact and Safety Concerns

On Monday morning, the windows of the Monarchs Art Studio on Auburn Road were smashed. The damage included thick mesh tape placed across the front three glass windows to hold them together. A large crack was visible on a glass window near the studio logo. This physical damage followed earlier incidents where the front windows were tagged with the word racist in black spray paint.

A man seen removing the graffiti on Friday confirmed that the studio would not be reopening for the foreseeable future. He described the venue as a children's place and stated that it was unsafe due to violence. He cited death threats and firebombing threats as reasons for the closure. The man emphasized the danger of exposing children to such a hostile environment.

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Krause, an artist and teacher, has issued statements apologizing to her clients and the motorist. She acknowledged that saying go back to China was cruel and degrading. She took full responsibility for her actions and apologized for treating the driver without dignity. She also apologized to parents and carers who trusted her with their children.

Future of Monarchs Art Studio

The future of the Monarchs Art Studio remains uncertain as the business continues to face safety risks. The closure is a direct consequence of the threats made against the premises. Krause has given a lengthy statement to a TV news outlet in an attempt to salvage her reputation. She expressed regret for not living up to the standards of kindness and respect she expected from others.

While some individuals know Krause for a long time and claim she is not racist, they admit her remarks were racist. The incident has drawn significant attention to issues of racism and road rage in Australia. The closure of the studio serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of such behavior. The community awaits further developments regarding the safety and operation of the venue.