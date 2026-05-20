Moncler's Best of Summer Collection: Inflatable Animals and Lightweight Outwear

Moncler's summer collection reimagines its signature quilted and down jackets in new featherweight iterations, featuring inflatable animals in various sizes. The collection captures the bucolic landscapes of Richmond Park, west London, with models Nazarit Machin and Xu Meen at IMG Models.

Nazarit wears jacket, £1,260; jacket (worn underneath), £1,155; jacket (worn underneath), £665; dress (around waist), £1,040; bodysuit, £715. All looks from Best of Summer collection by Moncler .

Moncler’s summer collection, which runs with the tagline ‘Have a Puffy Summer’, reimagines its signature quilted and down jackets in new featherweight iterations. The collection features inflatable animals in various sizes, popping up across the world, from London to New York.

The idea was to communicate that, despite its synonymy with winter and winter sports, Moncler was founded to outfit climbers in the Alpine village of Monestier-de-Clermont, taking the ‘puffiness’ which defines its signature jackets and reimagining them in new lightweight outerwear. Photographer David Gomez Maestre and stylist Brillant Nyansago capture the summer collection amid the bucolic landscapes of Richmond Park, west London. Striped Cotton Poplin Shirt Models: Nazarit Machin and Xu Meen at IMG Models. Casting: Suun Consultancy.

Hair: Yumi Nakada Dingle using Oribe Make-up: Laura Dominique at Liberte Productions using MAC Cosmetics. Digi tech: Miguel Benajes. Photography assistants: Tom Porter, Tommy Francis. Fashion assistant: Lucy Proctor.

Production assistants: Indy Davy, Danielle Quigley, Ella Souzan, Archie Thomson. Retouching: Arena Retouch. Photographed on location in Richmond Park, London TW10, with thanks to the Royal Parks. Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.

Jack Moss is the Fashion & Beauty Features Director at Wallpaper*, having joined the team in 2022 as Fashion Features Editor. Previously the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 Magazine, he has also contributed to numerous international publications and featured in ‘Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers’, published by Rizzoli.

He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik





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Moncler Summer Collection Best Of Summer Puffiness Lightweight Outerwear Richmond Park London TW10 Royal Parks IMG Models Suun Consultancy Yumi Nakada Dingle Oribe Make-Up Liberte Productions MAC Cosmetics Miguel Benajes Tom Porter Tommy Francis Lucy Proctor Indy Davy Danielle Quigley Ella Souzan Archie Thomson Arena Retouch Jack Moss Wallpaper* Fashion Intersects With Other Creative Disciplines International Talent International Fashion Weeks Fashion Industry's Leading Figures

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