Bartosz Poklek, leader of an international monkey torture network, was released from HMP Belmarsh under the government's early release scheme. Details on his deportation to Poland follow.

Bartosz Poklek, the 30-year-old ringleader of an international zoosadism network, has been released from HMP Belmarsh under the UK Government's early release scheme. This development occurs just four weeks after Woolwich Crown Court sentenced him to a term of three years and three months for his role in orchestrating the torture and killing of macaque monkeys.

Early Release Mechanism and Sentence Details

The release is a direct result of the Government's standard early release protocol, which permits prisoners to serve only one-third of their custodial sentence before being let out. Because Poklek spent 12 months on remand prior to his conviction, the time already served accelerated his eligibility for release. He was originally sentenced on October 9 at London's Woolwich Crown Court, where the judge emphasized the extreme severity of his crimes. Poklek served his full one-third requirement within a month of the sentencing hearing, triggering his immediate release from the top-security facility.

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Scale of the International Monkey Torture Ring

Poklek operated the 'zoosadism' network from a bedsit in Bexley, south-east London, coordinating with torturers in Indonesia. Law enforcement discovered a hi-tech computer bank containing over 10,500 files, including approximately 3,000 images and videos of baby macaques being dismembered, skewered, and boiled alive. The operation ran between 2023 and 2025, with Poklek holding a 'God-like' status among his followers. Members pooled money, often paying between £200 and £500 via PayPal, to recruit individuals to capture and abuse the animals for online entertainment. The victims were sometimes dressed as infants, raising fears that the content served as a proxy for child abuse.

Judicial Condemnation and Legal Proceedings

During the sentencing hearing at Woolwich Crown Court, Judge Grout described the case as the most horrific animal abuse scenario he had encountered in his legal career. He noted that Parliament should reconsider the current maximum five-year penalty for animal abuse given the nature of the crimes. Poklek had pleaded guilty to encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence, publishing obscene articles for gain, and possessing indecent images of children. The investigation involved a joint operation by UK and US law enforcement teams that raided his home on September 16 of the previous year.

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Backlash from Animal Protection Advocates

Sarah Kite, co-founder of Action for Primates, condemned the early release as 'outrageous' and indicative of an unacceptable level of leniency. She argued that the release demonstrates a failure to apply the full force of the law as a deterrent for such depraved behavior. Kite highlighted the distressing nature of the content, stating that the torture of baby monkeys for online views is among the most horrifying material she has seen in her career. She emphasized that dangerous individuals like Poklek must face prolonged incarceration to protect society and animal welfare.

Deportation Plans and Ongoing Restrictions

Poklek is now awaiting deportation to his native Poland, where he will no longer be subject to the restrictions imposed by the UK justice system. While in the UK, he was issued a five-year Serious Crime Prevention Order that limited his internet access and financial transactions. However, this order will lapse if he is successfully deported, potentially allowing him to continue his online activities without oversight. The Home Office confirmed that foreign nationals receiving prison sentences are considered for deportation, noting that nearly 12,000 such individuals were returned or deported in the two years since the last election. Police continue to monitor the situation as authorities work to finalize his removal from the country.