Emilee Guzman faces felony charges after allegedly fabricating her toddler's food aversion to cause unnecessary surgery in West Virginia.

Emilee Guzman, a 29-year-old West Virginia resident, has been arrested and charged with felony child neglect causing serious bodily injury. Authorities allege she deceived medical professionals into performing invasive surgery on her two-year-old daughter by fabricating a severe eating disorder.

Medical Fraud and Unnecessary Surgery

Emilee Guzman reportedly misled healthcare providers regarding her toddler's nutrition, leading doctors to believe the child suffered from avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID). Based on these false claims, surgeons implanted a gastrostomy tube on October 1. The procedure involved cutting a hole in the child's stomach to facilitate feeding, an intervention that pediatric surgeons later confirmed would not have been performed had the accurate eating history been known.

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The investigation revealed that Emilee Guzman reported her child had 175 doctor's appointments due to an alleged inability to eat. She also falsely claimed the toddler had microgastria, a rare condition where the stomach fails to grow before birth. Detectives determined the mother had Munchausen syndrome by proxy, formally known as factitious disorder imposed on another (FDIA), a psychological condition where a caregiver fabricates illness in someone under their care.

Other Adults Charged in Neglect Case

Emilee Guzman's husband, Milton Alexander Guzman Cisneros, and another woman living in the home, Caitlin Meredith, have also been charged. Both men and women face two counts of child neglect creating risk of bodily injury. Prosecutors allege they allowed the abuse to continue despite awareness of the situation. Monongalia County Sheriff Todd Forbes emphasized that this case highlights the critical need for better education and training to detect such hidden forms of abuse.

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Milton Guzman Cisneros was charged due to his direct involvement in the alleged neglect of the children, even though he was not accused of contributing to the specific medical deception. Caitlin Meredith faces additional scrutiny due to disturbing text exchanges with Emilee Guzman. These messages allegedly included mocking the toddler's incontinence and included photos showing the children sitting in garbage.

Unsatisfactory Living Conditions and Evidence

During the investigation that began on October 8, authorities discovered hazardous and unsanitary living conditions at the Morgantown residence. Detectives found excess garbage, feces, cockroaches, flies, and gnats inside the home. The forensics team also uncovered communications showing Caitlin Meredith exchanging photos of the children in deplorable environments. One text allegedly showed a bruised hand with a claim that it resulted from striking the nine-year-old sibling.

After the children were removed from the home, Emilee Guzman's two-year-old toddler was observed to have no issues eating, confirming the fabricated nature of the medical claims. The forensics investigation further revealed that the unsanitary conditions posed a substantial risk of bodily injury, particularly following the recent invasive surgery.

Current Legal Status and Custody

Emilee Guzman has pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against her. She is currently held in custody at the North Central Regional Jail with a set bond of $75,000. The case serves as a stark reminder of the complexities involved in diagnosing pediatric feeding disorders and the potential for medical child abuse to go undetected by healthcare systems.