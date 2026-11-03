Montana Man Accused of Racism Gains Far-Right Support Through Online Fundraising

Jaxton Collins faces felony charges for allegedly assaulting an Indian man and shouting racial slurs in Montana, while far-right groups and white supremacist organizations raise nearly $30,000 for his legal defense.

A controversial legal case in Helena, Montana, has sparked significant public debate and financial mobilization after a young man accused of racially motivated assault became the focus of an aggressive online fundraising campaign.

Jaxton Tayte Collins, a twenty-one-year-old resident, is currently facing serious criminal charges stemming from an alleged incident that occurred in early August. According to detailed charging documents reviewed by The Independent Record, police were dispatched to a scene where a local Indian man, who was wearing a traditional head covering, reported being the victim of a targeted hate crime.

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The complainant stated that while he was walking with friends, Collins approached him and aggressively ordered him to return to his country of origin. The victim further alleged that Collins physically shoved him with both hands during the confrontation, an act that contributed to the escalation of the situation and led to the subsequent police involvement. The aftermath of the incident has been complicated by the emergence of a substantial financial support network for the accused.

Online Fundraiser Sparks Debate

An online fundraiser, organized by an individual operating under the name Tom Hennessey on the social media platform X, has raised nearly thirty thousand dollars to cover Collins' legal defense. Hennessey, who describes himself as a demonetized independent journalist, has framed the case as a violation of free speech rights, asserting that Collins is being prosecuted simply for expressing his opinions.

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The campaign explicitly targeted critics of immigration, using rhetoric that referred to H-1B visa holders as racial aliens and claiming they were uninvited guests in Montana. This approach has successfully galvanized a segment of far-right supporters in the state, transforming what began as a local legal matter into a broader ideological battle. As of the most recent updates, the fundraising goal stands at forty thousand dollars, with significant contributions coming from known white supremacist organizations.

Among the notable supporters of the cause is the Big Sky Active Club, a local chapter of a nationwide network of white supremacist groups. These groups characterize themselves as fighters preparing for an imminent cultural or racial war, according to analysis by the Anti-Defending League.

Extremist Groups Back Defense

The Big Sky Active Club publicly encouraged their followers to donate to Collins' legal defense, describing the charges against him as an unprecedented violation of First Amendment rights and the freedoms of Montanans to verbally express themselves. Collins' alleged rhetoric has thus served as a rallying point for these extremist elements, who see the case as a test of their political and social influence.

In contrast, civil rights organizations have condemned the actions and the support they received. The Council on American-Islamic Relations issued a statement welcoming the felony charges, emphasizing that all individuals deserve to walk safely in public spaces without fear of racist harassment or targeted violence. They urged law enforcement and the judicial system to treat hate-motivated offenses with the seriousness they warrant. The legal proceedings against Collins are set to continue, with his next court appearance scheduled for April.

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Collins Faces New Criminal Charges

If convicted, he faces a potential prison sentence of up to five years and a fine of five thousand dollars. The charging documents reveal that when officers arrived on the scene, they located Collins nearby. While he admitted to drinking at a bar and shouting at the victim after leaving, he denied the allegation that he shoved the man. This case is not Collins' first encounter with the law.

Records indicate that in 2024, he faced charges in Florida related to attempted burglary, resisting an officer, and criminal mischief. During that incident, he allegedly attempted to break into a Publix supermarket, damaged a door, and had to be tased five times by responding officers after attempting to flee. He entered a plea of not guilty in that instance and subsequently agreed to a pretrial intervention contract, complying with all terms before the case was dismissed.

The intersection of local criminal allegations, international social media activism, and domestic extremist support highlights the complex dynamics of modern hate crime responses. The financial disparity between the accused's support network and the potential consequences for the victim underscores the challenges faced by marginalized communities in seeking justice. The case serves as a microcosm of broader societal tensions regarding immigration, free speech, and the limits of acceptable political expression in the United States.

As the legal process unfolds, the outcome will likely have significant implications for how such cases are perceived and prosecuted in the future, particularly in states with diverse populations and active online political communities.