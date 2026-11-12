Montana Mother Assaults Referee at Youth Basketball Tournament

Cassie Congdon allegedly attacks Wyoming coach Shawn Wetzel at Anaconda Santa Slammer. Both face employment consequences as investigation proceeds under Montana law.

A violent confrontation unfolded at the Anaconda Santa Slammer youth basketball tournament in Montana during December 2025, resulting in serious allegations against a parent and a coach. Shawn Wetzel, a volunteer referee from Wyoming, was physically attacked by Cassie Congdon, a mother attending the event. The incident was captured on video, showing Congdon leaping over a fence to assault Wetzel in front of numerous spectators.

The Incident at Anaconda Santa Slammer

Shawn Wetzel was volunteering as a referee at the Anaconda Santa Slammer tournament when the altercation began. According to reports, Wetzel and Cassie Congdon engaged in a verbal dispute, although the audio from the video footage remains inaudible. The visual recording depicts the moment Congdon, identified as the girls' head soccer coach at Flathead High School, reacted aggressively to the exchange.

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The footage shows Congdon leaping from the bleachers and dashing toward Wetzel in front of dozens of children. As Wetzel leaps backward to create distance, Congdon reaches over the fence, grabs his shirt, and attempts to pull him forward. She then plants her hands on the fence and jumps over to attack him directly. The sequence of events suggests a sudden escalation from a verbal disagreement to physical violence.

Congdon Allegedly Spits and Punches Wetzel

Cassie Congdon, who works as the girls' head soccer coach at Flathead High School, allegedly spat at Wetzel before punching him multiple times with a closed fist. The assault continued as Congdon attempted to maintain physical contact with the referee. Wetzel defended himself by pushing Congdon's head downward as he stepped backward.

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During the struggle, Wetzel tumbled to the ground while still attempting to create distance from Congdon. The fight eventually fizzled out when the two individuals took steps away from each other, ending the immediate physical confrontation. No further details regarding injuries or medical treatment were provided in the initial reports. The video evidence serves as a primary record of the events that transpired during this heated moment at the tournament.

Employment Consequences for Both Parties

In the aftermath of the incident, both individuals faced immediate professional repercussions. Cassie Congdon resigned from her position as the girls' head soccer coach at Flathead High School. Meanwhile, Shawn Wetzel was fired as a volunteer assistant boys' basketball coach at Butte High. The dismissal of Wetzel highlights the severe consequences that can arise from incidents involving violence at youth sporting events.

The simultaneous departure of both parties from their respective roles underscores the zero-tolerance approach often adopted by educational institutions regarding violence. Congdon's resignation and Wetzel's termination occurred shortly after the December 2025 event. These actions reflect the immediate impact of the assault on their professional standing within the Montana educational and athletic community.

Legal Charges and Ongoing Investigation

Assaulting an official is classified as a misdemeanor in Montana. A conviction carries penalties of up to a $1,000 fine and up to six months in county jail, or both, according to the Montana legislature. This legal framework provides the basis for potential criminal charges against Cassie Congdon for her actions against Shawn Wetzel.

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An investigation is currently ongoing, according to Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Attorney Morgan Smith. The Daily Mail has contacted the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Department for comment regarding the status of the case. The investigation will likely focus on the video evidence and witness statements to determine the appropriate legal response.

Wetzel Calls for Restraint and Accountability

Shawn Wetzel addressed the incident in an interview with KXLF, expressing disappointment at how the situation escalated. Wetzel stated, It is really unfortunate that it evolved to that, and I just think at the end of the day people need to be a little more restrained. His comments highlight the importance of emotional control during high-stress environments like youth sports.

Wetzel further emphasized the need for accountability in such situations. He added that the best way to hold this kind of behavior accountable is to speak to it. This perspective suggests a desire for constructive dialogue rather than solely punitive measures, although legal proceedings continue. The case has drawn attention to the behavior of parents at youth athletic events.

The incident at the Anaconda Santa Slammer tournament serves as a stark reminder of the potential for conflict in youth sports. With Shawn Wetzel and Cassie Congdon no longer employed in their previous roles, the community is left to process the events. The outcome of the investigation led by Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Attorney Morgan Smith will determine the final legal resolution. Meanwhile, the video footage remains a key piece of evidence in the ongoing case.