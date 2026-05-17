Montauk Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping 15-Year-Old Girl in USPS Truck

A 23-year-old Montauk man, Jenry Buestan Gutama, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in his USPS truck. The case serves as a reminder of the tragic death of Athena Strand, 7, from Florida, who was killed in the back of a FedEx truck by the driver who lured her inside while delivering her Christmas present.

Jenry Buestan Gutama from Montauk , New York , was hit with one charge of rape in the first degree on Friday when he was cuffed by East Hampton Town Police .

The 23-year-old is accused of attacking a 15-year-old girl on May 11 while on duty making deliveries in Hampton. A joint investigation was launched between the police department and the USPS inspector general’s office before the arrest was made. If found guilty, Gutama could get up to 25 years behind bars.

The case serves as a haunting reminder of the tragic death of Athena Strand, 7, from Florida, who was killed in the back of a FedEx truck by the driver who lured her inside while delivering her Christmas present in November 2022





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Montauk New York East Hampton Town Police USPS Rape First Degree Class B Felony 15-Year-Old Girl USPS Truck Joint Investigation Athena Strand Fedex Truck

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