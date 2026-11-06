Monty Don Ends Longmeadow Gardeners After 23 Years On Air

Monty Don is broadcasting his final episode of the beloved gardening program this Friday, concluding a 23-year tenure that made him the definitive voice for horticultural enthusiasts across the United Kingdom.

Monty Don is set to broadcast the final episode of his long-running gardening series on Friday evening, marking the end of a 23-year period that established him as the most recognized figure in British horticultural broadcasting. The beloved television personality will deliver his last address from the borders of his home in Herefordshire, bringing a natural close to a program that has defined the weekend routine for millions of viewers since 2002.

Closing A Major Era In British Television History

This upcoming Friday at 8pm represents the official conclusion of the show, which has been a staple of evening television for nearly six decades in total. Don has helmed the program for the majority of that history, guiding audiences through seasonal changes and practical advice with a consistency that few other broadcasters have matched. The decision to step down creates a significant shift in the cultural landscape of UK television, as viewers are now preparing for a post-Don era in gardening programming.

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The program has served as a restorative ritual for many households, offering a moment of calm amidst the busy week. Don's signature appearance, characterized by his faded French workman's jacket and high-waisted corduroy trousers held up by braces, has become iconic. This utilitarian yet stylish wardrobe reflects his background and his pragmatic approach to gardening, which prioritizes function and comfort over high fashion.

Mental Health Advocacy And Personal History

Don's influence extends beyond horticulture, as he has been open about his struggles with mental health throughout his career. He has credited gardening with saving him from what he describes as great spans of muddy time during periods of deep depression. This honesty has reshaped public perception, highlighting the therapeutic benefits of working with nature and providing comfort to those facing similar psychological challenges.

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Before finding his calling in the garden, Don ran a high-end costume jewelry business in Knightsbridge that catered to celebrities such as Boy George and Diana, Princess of Wales. However, the 1987 stock market crash bankrupted the enterprise and exacerbated his existing mental health issues. The transition from retail to gardening was not immediate, as Don has admitted to having no formal training in horticulture.

He has consistently identified himself as an amateur gardener and a professional writer, relying on a lifetime of personal experience at his Longmeadow garden in Herefordshire for his authority. This garden, which began as an abandoned field, has been the central location for the program since 1991. Don's attachment to this single plot of land underscores his belief that gardening is an evolutionary process rooted in patience and local adaptation.

Addressing Critics And Future Broadcasting Changes

The announcement of Don's departure has sparked debate regarding the nature of television production and the role of assistance in gardening shows. Some critics have argued that Don's large team of helpers deceives viewers into believing the extensive work at Longmeadow is done solely by him. However, most audiences recognize the artistic nature of television and remain inspired by the practical results rather than the mechanics of production.

Despite the presence of detractors who have recently published negative commentary, the core appeal of the show remains its calm, practical advice. Don's ability to communicate complex horticultural tasks in a no-nonsense yet humorous manner has made him a superior communicator compared to many internet-based alternatives. His guidance on topics such as pruning roses or potting dahlias has reached a global audience.

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Succession Plans And Legacy In Horticulture

The transition to a new lead presenter is not expected to cause a national outcry, given the history of similar shifts in the genre. Previous presenters such as Alan Titchmarsh and Geoff Hamilton were once considered irreplaceable, yet the medium has continued to thrive. A roster of well-liked and knowledgeable presenters, including Francis Tophill and Adam Frost, is already positioned to fill the void left by Don.

Don's career also includes other well-publicized health challenges, such as a minor stroke in 2008 that led him to temporarily drop his surname. Despite these personal hurdles, his dedication to the craft has remained unwavering. The program has now concluded its run with Don, leaving behind a legacy of accessible gardening advice and a profound impact on how millions of people interact with their own outdoor spaces.