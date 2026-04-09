Monty Don Reveals Depression Battle, Marriage Crisis, and the Unexpected Role of Fame in Recovery

Gardening icon Monty Don opens up about his struggles with depression, its impact on his marriage, and the role fame played in his recovery from a 'shameful' hole.

Monty Don , the renowned gardener, has opened up about his struggles with depression, its impact on his marriage, and the role fame played in his recovery. In a candid interview with Gyles Brandreth on The Rosebud Podcast, Don, now 70, detailed how the collapse of his jewelry business in the late 1980s plunged him into a deep depression, nearly costing him his marriage to Sarah Erskine.

The failure of the business, which designed and sold costume jewelry, notably to figures like Princess Diana, was exacerbated by the 1987 stock market crash, particularly its impact on American sales, their largest market. This financial ruin led to bankruptcy, the sale of their properties, and Don's reliance on Jobseeker's Allowance. Don described this period as a 'shameful' low point, during which his mental state severely affected his relationship with Sarah. He candidly admitted to being 'angry, difficult, and not somebody you want to live with,' leading Sarah to issue a stark ultimatum. She told him that she would leave with their three children unless he sought help. This ultimatum served as a crucial turning point for Don. He acknowledged that the thought of his family leaving him was devastating, prompting him to seek medical intervention. Seeking professional help was crucial for Monty Don, he was prescribed Prozac, an antidepressant. He vividly recalled the transformative effect of the medication, describing how, after about ten days, he noticed a renewed appreciation for the world, including the beauty of the light on the leaves in the hedge opposite his kitchen sink. He felt a sense of emotional equilibrium, like being 'on holiday in a nice seaside town and the sun was shining.' This positive effect lasted for approximately six months. Don continued taking Prozac for seven years, and though he stopped taking it eventually, he has never gone back. The interview also delved into other forms of support that helped Don. The star said that he had therapy, which he found helpful, but the therapist moved. Later, he said that another therapist he tried wasn't very helpful, so he stopped that. Don said, Sarah also pointed out that fame, which came later in his life, had a positive effect, and made him feel better. She observed that fame seemed to suit him, suggesting that the recognition and validation he received played a role in his recovery. Don acknowledged the irony of finding himself in a better place after experiencing the turmoil of depression and financial ruin. Through the interview, Don highlighted the importance of seeking help and the multifaceted nature of recovery, including therapy, medication, and the unexpected influence of external factors like fame





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