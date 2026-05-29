Monty Don Warned by BBC Over Barbour Jacket Promotion on Gardeners' World

BBC gardening presenter Monty Don has been reminded of conflict-of-interest rules after wearing a £300 Barbour jacket he promotes on Gardeners' World. The network spoke to Don following the incident, which involves his commercial partnership with the clothing brand.

Monty Don , the esteemed horticulturist and longtime presenter of BBC Two's Gardeners' World , has reportedly been cautioned by the BBC for potentially violating its strict guidelines on conflicts of interest.

The incident centers on the 70-year-old wearing a £300 Barbour jacket during filming for the current 57th series of the popular gardening program. Monty has recently collaborated with the heritage clothing brand for their Spring/Summer 2026 campaign, titled 'Barbour Way of Life,' which has raised concerns about on-air promotion.

The BBC's guidelines, specifically Section 4.4 on Conflicts of Interest, clearly state that presenters must not appear on-air wearing clothing or using products that they have agreed to promote or in which they have a specific financial interest. A BBC spokesperson confirmed to The Mirror that Don has been reminded of these rules after wearing the jacket on the show and on the program's official Instagram account.

The network declined to comment further, while representatives for Don have not yet responded to requests for comment. This is not the first time Don has faced scrutiny over commercial partnerships. His collaboration with Barbour, which also includes other celebrities like Frankie Bridge and AJ Odudu, has been heavily marketed on social media and the brand's website, where fans can 'shop their look.

' In the Barbour campaign video filmed in the Black Mountains of Wales, Don reflects on his lifelong connection with nature, emphasizing patience and care. The brand's description of the episode highlights Don's philosophy: 'Nature is both bigger than us and something we are part of.

' Despite the controversy, Don remains a beloved figure on British television. He has hosted Gardeners' World since 2003 and recently made a guest appearance on Have I Got News For You, where he humorously bantered with panelists about David Beckham and King Charles designing a garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. The lighthearted moment showcased Don's wit, but the BBC's warning underscores the ongoing challenge of balancing personal endorsements with public broadcasting ethics.

As the situation unfolds, viewers and industry observers will be watching to see how Don and the BBC navigate these boundaries in future episodes





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Monty Don BBC Barbour Gardeners' World Conflict Of Interest

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