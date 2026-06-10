Monty Python Reunion Planned Without Eric Idle Amid Ongoing Financial Feud

John Cleese reveals plans for a 2026 Monty Python performance with Michael Palin and Terry Gilliam, excluding Eric Idle due to a dispute over manager Holly Gilliam. The potential show aims to showcase the group's humor despite longstanding tensions.

John Cleese has announced plans for a Monty Python reunion in late 2026 with Michael Palin and Terry Gilliam, excluding Eric Idle due to a bitter dispute over the group's financial management.

The conflict intensified in 2024 when Idle publicly criticized manager Holly Gilliam, daughter of Terry Gilliam. Cleese and others defended her, accusing Idle of bullying. The potential reunion aims to prove the members are still alive and functioning, featuring humor and mutual critique. The original Monty Python troupe rose to fame in the 1960s with BBC's Monty Python's Flying Circus, later producing iconic films like Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

Tensions among members have persisted for decades, with Idle recently expressing frustration about financial streams and work demands, blaming Holly Gilliam's management. He also vented about co-stars' alleged ingratitude regarding royalty payments. Despite the discord, Cleese remains optimistic about a collaborative event, highlighting the enduring dynamic of the surviving Python members





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