Oscar winner Morgan Freeman reportedly denied requests from former daughter-in-law Maryann Castle for financial aid, leaving her three grandchildren at risk of eviction.

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman has allegedly refused to provide financial assistance to his three grandchildren, who are currently facing the threat of homelessness following their escape from an abusive home environment in Michigan.

Freeman Declines Financial Aid For Grandkids

The actor, 89, reportedly issued a direct refusal to Maryann Castle, the 48-year-old mother of the children and former wife of Freeman's son, Saifoulaye Freeman. Castle explicitly requested $5,000 to cover outstanding rent and secure a new vehicle after her previous car broke down, according to exclusive reports. A business advisor for Freeman confirmed that while the actor received all messages, he intended to take no action to assist with the eviction threat.

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Castle Claims Years Of Domestic Abuse

Castle states she fled the marital home in Coopersville, Michigan, on November 3, 2023, after enduring alleged physical, mental, and verbal abuse from her husband, Saifoulaye, 65. The couple had been married for 13 years, having wed in 2011, and Castle describes a terrifying escape plan executed in total secrecy to protect her children from her husband's anger.

Desperate Escape Plan To Secure Safety

The single mother executed a precise exit strategy that required waking her children at dawn while Saifoulaye left for his dialysis treatment. Castle waited for her husband to depart before switching off security cameras he had allegedly installed in the house. She then hurriedly packed tablets, blankets, and clothes into three suitcases, coordinating with her older sons to smuggle the younger children out before their father could return.

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Family Division After Legal Separation

Castle finalized her divorce from Saifoulaye in 2024, seeking stability for her children who now reside in emergency housing due to rental arrears. The children, identified as Zaharah, six, Aaliyaah, eight, and Abdullah, 14, have been displaced from their previous residence. Castle claims she has repeatedly contacted the actor since the separation, hoping for familial support that never materialized.

Grandchildren Remain In Temporary Housing

The three grandchildren currently rely on emergency housing arrangements as they seek a permanent, secure living situation. Castle expressed deep concern over the lack of response from her late father-in-law, stating that his silence left her feeling abandoned in her efforts to keep her children safe. She continues to advocate for a stable home environment for Zaharah, Aaliyaah, and Abdullah amidst the ongoing legal and financial separation from the Freeman family estate.