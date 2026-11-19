James McAtee has tripled his minutes and started every Premier League game for Nottingham Forest under Oliver Glasner, emerging as a key player and aiming for England recognition.

James McAtee has become a key player for Nottingham Forest under Oliver Glasner, starting every Premier League game this season. The 24-year-old has already tripled his minutes from last season.

He played a key role as Forest beat Manchester City before the international break for their first home win of the season. McAtee made only two Premier League starts last season, one of the bigger victims of Forest's revolving door as the club went through four managers. Nine starts in Forest's run to the Europa League semi-finals could not hide a campaign of frustration. Forest appear to have found their Elliot Anderson replacement from within.

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Thomas Tuchel unfairly overlooked McAtee

There has been no clamour for an England call, but has Thomas Tuchel unfairly overlooked McAtee? The City academy graduate has gone from the Forest bench to indispensable. When Glasner put him in the number six role on the second day, McAtee thought he was not in his plans. But as pre-season went on, he felt more comfortable.

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My confidence is growing, but not fully there yet, but I think we are on our way, McAtee said. Weight sessions followed fitness work in the morning, which prompted Glasner to credit his summer of work. The relationship with Glasner has been crucial, offering clarity and calmness to a squad that endured chaos last season. Glasner promised McAtee time and the benefit of the doubt if he had a poor game.

I think last season was a me problem. I was struggling to get my chance, he said, having used a psychologist before pre-season. I have never really had a season like that, I was always in and out. It was frustrating, but it was a good lesson.

McAtee confidence growing under Glasner

As I saw my confidence kept going worse and worse. As I have watched clips of me, I can tell when I was going a little bit under. This year, if I make a pass and I lose it, it will not bother me as much because I have been through that. McAtee has always had supporters at the City Ground.

All four managers were impressed by his training levels last season. Forest technical director George Syrianos has also championed the calls internally for McAtee. It has allowed McAtee, whose brother John plays for Bolton, to feel the faith. He is eager to make the step up to Tuchel's senior side and has supporters at the Football Association.

He prioritised playing for the U21s at Euro 2025, captaining them to victory, over going to the Club World Cup with City. He underlined his determination to represent his country to manager Pep Guardiola and director of football Txiki Begiristain at the time. Now, under Glasner, after a difficult first season, McAtee has that platform with Euro 2028 a realistic target.

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At this moment I need to have a good year for me to maybe be in with the chance of getting picked, but the competition in the position I am playing is so high, he said. If I could add some goals, some stats, it could put me within a chance to be around that circle. The competition is very elite at the moment, but that is the aim, that is the goal.

McAtee stats compare favourably to Garner

Against City, he was moved further forward, with Ryan Yates coming in to add more bodies in midfield. He has made the most final-third passes for Forest with 151 and has played the joint-most through balls with Morgan Gibbs-White with five. His 426 passes are behind only Murillo's 501, and he has created 18 chances, six short of Gibbs-White. McAtee is only 29m behind Gibbs-White, having carried the ball 1,180m this season, but has made the most carries with 109.

He has won possession back 63 times, winning 53% of his ground duels, indicating he has developed more of a mean streak in his game. He compares favourably to Everton's James Garner, one of his rivals for a place in the England squad, creating more chances, making more forward passes, winning more defensive duels and making more successful tackles.

Now, having gone under the radar this season, come the next international break in March, Tuchel may not be able to ignore him. I am seeing this as a different side of myself, I am so much more confident on the pitch, I am so much more comfortable, adds McAtee. It is like two different players. Forest fan impressed by surprise player who stepped into Elliot Anderson's shoes, with McAtee filling that role.

The 2-0 defeat by Brentford was a recent match. McAtee had two previous spells on loan at Sheffield United. The £116m move refers to a transfer. LIV Golf's debt to UK businesses is unrelated. Forest fan surprised by Elliot Anderson replacement.