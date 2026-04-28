Morgan McSweeney Takes Responsibility for Mandelson's Controversial US Ambassador Appointment

Morgan McSweeney, the former chief of staff to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, testified before Parliament's foreign affairs committee about his role in the appointment of Peter Mandelson as the UK's ambassador to the United States. McSweeney acknowledged his 'serious error of judgment' and provided insights into the decision-making process, including Mandelson's ties to Jeffrey Epstein and the lack of a backup plan if the appointment failed.

Morgan McSweeney, the former chief of staff to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer , appeared before Parliament's foreign affairs committee on Tuesday to address his role in the controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson as the UK's ambassador to the United States.

The hearing, which lasted four hours, followed testimony from former Foreign Office official Sir Philip Barton and shed light on the decision-making process behind one of the most scrutinized diplomatic appointments in recent history. McSweeney began his testimony by acknowledging his responsibility for the appointment, which he described as a 'serious error of judgment.

' He stated that he had advised Starmer in favor of Mandelson's appointment and admitted that he was wrong to do so. 'The Prime Minister relied on my advice, and I got it wrong,' he said, emphasizing the importance of accountability in public life.

He also revealed that the decision to appoint Mandelson was made during a secret meeting on or around December 15, 2024, attended by Starmer, national security adviser Jonathan Powell, and the Prime Minister's private secretary, Nin Pandit. The group debated the pros and cons of the appointment before reaching a decision. The hearing also raised questions about Mandelson's relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

McSweeney disclosed that Starmer had asked him to question Mandelson about his ties to Epstein after due diligence documents warned of their 'particularly close' friendship. Initially, McSweeney expressed skepticism about Mandelson's honesty, saying, 'I didn't feel that I got the truth back from him.

' However, he later claimed that he believed Mandelson had told the truth and would never have allowed the appointment if he thought Mandelson was lying. The truth about Mandelson's relationship with Epstein came to light in September 2025, when it was revealed that Mandelson had told Epstein, 'I think the world of you,' just before Epstein was jailed for soliciting sex from a minor. McSweeney described the revelation as 'like a knife through my soul.

' McSweeney also addressed claims that other ministers and officials had warned against appointing Mandelson, suggesting that some were rewriting history. He argued that if everyone else had been opposed to the appointment, Starmer would not have made it. He admitted that he had seen both the pros and cons of the appointment and had worried that it might go wrong, but he did not try to push it through.

In a separate session, Sir Philip Barton revealed that he was not consulted about Mandelson's appointment. McSweeney also admitted that it would have been 'very embarrassing' if Mandelson had failed his vetting after being appointed, but there was 'no Plan B.' Despite well-known concerns about Mandelson's links to Epstein, China, and Russia, McSweeney said the question of whether he would pass vetting 'did not jump out to me as a problem.

' The idea of appointing Mandelson to Washington was first suggested by Mandelson himself, according to McSweeney. He revealed that Starmer had decided in opposition that he wanted to make a political appointment to the role but waited until after the US presidential election in 2024 to do so. Due diligence was carried out on both Mandelson and former Tory chancellor George Osborne, with Mandelson winning approval because of his experience in trade negotiations.

McSweeney denied reports that he was in thrall to Mandelson, acknowledging that he had grown close to the New Labour grandee but stating that he did not regularly seek his advice until 2021. He also denied claims that Mandelson was his 'hero.

' Additionally, McSweeney revealed that Downing Street had tried to find an ambassadorial role for ex-Labour spin chief Matthew Doyle





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