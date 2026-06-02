Morgan Rogers Tipped for Barcelona or Real Madrid as Aston Villa Warned on Gabriel Jesus

Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers has been backed to play for Europe's elite, with Andy Townsend suggesting he could join Barcelona or Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Villa are advised against signing Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus due to injury concerns.

Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers has been tipped for a sensational move to European heavyweights Barcelona or Real Madrid after catching the eye in the Premier League.

As the 23-year-old's stock continues to rise, Unai Emery's side have simultaneously been warned against making a move for Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus despite a tempting price tag. The meteoric rise of Rogers has not gone unnoticed, with former Villa midfielder Andy Townsend suggesting the 23-year-old attacker has the ceiling to play for the world's biggest clubs.

Since his arrival at Villa Park, Rogers has impressed with his power and versatility, qualities that have now seen him linked with heavyweights across the continent. Townsend said he honestly thinks Rogers is the sort of player who could go and play for absolutely anyone, from Barcelona to Real Madrid, because there are not many that can do that. He added that while it was not Rogers' best season personally for Aston Villa, he was still very effective.

The Thomas Tuchel factor and PSG links could heavily influence Rogers' future, particularly his standing on the international stage. With Thomas Tuchel guiding England into the 2026 World Cup, this could inflate the youngster's transfer value to a level that would be difficult for Villa to ignore, potentially leading to interest from clubs like Paris Saint-Germain. Townsend believes what will define Rogers' summer is what goes on with England, as Tuchel clearly sees the talent he has.

If Rogers performs on the international stage, it would be very hard for Villa to turn down extremely big numbers. Townsend explained that a move to PSG, being part of a team with many young players, could be exciting and that team can stay together for at least another two or three years, so going to be part of that would be a great move.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus to strengthen their front line. However, Townsend believes the Brazilian international, who has won five Premier League titles across spells with Manchester City and the Gunners, carries too much risk due to his persistent fitness concerns.

Townsend said he does not see Gabriel Jesus going to Aston Villa personally, as at that sort of money there will be a lot of people interested but he has had a lot of injury problems. He advised caution, noting that Villa have to spend their money incredibly wisely.

While he has always admired Jesus's work rate and how he has always worked exceptionally hard and led the line aggressively, his career has been blighted by a lot of injuries, which would be a worry for Villa. The reported £20 million ($27 million) valuation for Jesus represents a bargain in the modern market for a player of his pedigree, but any move would likely depend on whether Villa receive a massive offer for star man Ollie Watkins.

Without a major sale, investing heavily in a player with a spotty injury record is viewed as a gamble that could backfire on the Champions League participants. Townsend noted that Jesus is a cheap player at twenty million pounds, having won the league at Arsenal and City, so he knows how to do it.

But the question is whether you get thirty-two games out of him; if only twenty appearances a season, it is not enough for a club like Villa, so he does not quite see that one being the right fit





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