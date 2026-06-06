Morgan Wallen Cancels Pittsburgh Concert Due to Severe Weather, Amidst Recent Onstage Piano Incident

Country music star Morgan Wallen canceled his Pittsburgh concert at the last minute, citing severe weather as the reason for prioritizing fan and crew safety. This cancellation follows a recent onstage incident where he flipped a piano during a performance in Denver, sparking mixed reactions. Wallen is currently on his 'Still The Problem' tour in support of his latest album.

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen announced the cancellation of his Saturday concert in Pittsburgh just hours before the show was set to begin. The 33-year-old artist communicated the decision directly to his fans via Instagram Stories, explaining that after consulting with local officials and his team, the show could not proceed due to severe adverse weather conditions forecasted for the remainder of the day and night.

Wallen emphasized that the 'highest priority' is the safety of his fans and crew, and assured ticket holders that refunds would be available. This sudden cancellation comes during the ongoing leg of his 'Still The Problem Tour', which supports his fourth studio album, 'I'm The Problem', released in May 2023. He had performed in Pittsburgh the previous evening, Friday, with a special guest appearance by WWE star and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle.

The tour is scheduled to wrap up later this summer with two nights at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia beginning July 31. The Pittsburgh cancellation follows a widely publicized onstage meltdown that occurred just days earlier during his concert in Denver. While performing his song 'Sand In My Boots' at Empower Field, Wallen encountered technical difficulties with the piano on stage.

In a moment captured on viral video, the singer shoved the piano, causing it to tip forward and break apart. He then continued the performance a cappella, walking away from the instrument as the audience gasped. The incident generated a flood of reactions on social media, with some fans defending his actions as rockstar behavior and others critiquing it.

Wallen later addressed the incident with characteristic humor on TikTok, standing beside a red piano and stating, 'Hey, I just want you to know that right now this piano is working,' followed by the caption, 'Can't you tell I'm so distraught over my piano.

' This playful response referenced his tour name, 'Still The Problem', and the controversy that has occasionally surrounded him. Wallen's career has not been without its share of off-stage controversies. Most notably, in 2022, he was arrested for throwing a chair from a rooftop bar in Nashville. He initially faced multiple felony charges of reckless endangerment and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

He eventually pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, resulting in a sentence of seven days in a DUI center, a $350 fine, and two years of probation. Reports linked his emotional state at the time to the elopement of his ex-partner, Katie 'KT' Smith, with Luke Scornavacco. Wallen and Smith share a son, Indigo, born in 2020.

Following his arrest, Wallen issued a statement acknowledging his behavior, stating he had made amends with those affected, including reaching out to the management of Eric Church's bar, Chief's. He wrote, 'I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.

' The combination of his musical success and occasional public missteps continues to shape his public persona as he remains a dominant figure in country music. Category: Entertainment Musi





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Morgan Wallen Pittsburgh Concert Cancellation Severe Weather Still The Problem Tour Piano Flipping Incident Denver Concert I'm The Problem Album Artist Safety Country Music Controversy

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