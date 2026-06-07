Morgan Wallen Fires Back at 'Nonsense' Rumors Over Pittsburgh Concert Cancellation

Morgan Wallen has fired back at 'nonsense' rumors that began to circulate following the cancellation of his Pittsburgh concert on Saturday. The 33-year-old country star had been scheduled to take to the stage at Acrisure Stadium but announced on his Instagram stories that the show would not go on due to 'severe adverse weather conditions.' He later uploaded a video to his Instagram stories to give fans a deeper explanation of what happened and to also 'clear the air.'

Morgan Wallen has fired back at 'nonsense' rumors that began to circulate following the cancellation of his Pittsburgh concert on Saturday. The 33-year-old country star had been scheduled to take to the stage at Acrisure Stadium but announced on his Instagram stories that the show would not go on due to ' severe adverse weather conditions .

' He later uploaded a video to his Instagram stories to give fans a deeper explanation of what happened and to also 'clear the air. ' While filming himself outside, Wallen expressed, 'This morning, my team walked on my bus. Told me that they had been consulting with local officials and that I should cancel my show in Pittsburgh tonight.

' The singer explained he was informed that 'strong winds' would be in the area and out of precaution, he made the decision to cancel the concert. 'So, that's what I did and that was the information I had in the moment and I trusted my team.

' Morgan Wallen, 33, has fired back at 'nonsense' rumors that began to circulate following the cancellation of his Pittsburgh concert on Saturday; seen in 2025 in Nashville He later uploaded a video to his Instagram stories to give fans a deeper explanation of what happened and to also 'clear the air' Wallen noted that severe winds had also hit Pennsylvania and added his 'heart goes out to those affected' by it. 'But the truth of the matter is I have a large stage and in those conditions, could become fatal to a lot of folks around it.

' Read More Morgan Wallen breaks silence on THAT ugly piano flipping incident The performer said that he 'did the best I could with the information I had in that moment. ' Towards the end of the clip, Wallen told his followers, 'I've been seeing a lot of nonsense about me that is simply not true. And I just wanted to clear the air.

'I think my true fans know that's not how I operate in general, but I had to say it. Y'all take care.

' Not long after the concert was canceled, some social media users voiced their disappointment on X while others came to the singer's defense. Marty Griffin of KDKA Radio penned, 'Breaking news: Outrage over the Morgan Wallen show cancellation!

'Acrisure stadium officials fuming. Sources confirm… Wallen left town on plane before they even had meeting and demanded they announce the cancellation after he was in the air.

' 'But the truth of the matter is I have a large stage and in those conditions, could become fatal to a lot of folks around it,' he further explained Not long after the concert was canceled, some social media users voiced their disappointment on X while others came to the singer's defense; seen in 2025 on SNL Marty Griffin of KDKA Radio penned, 'Breaking news: Outrage over the Morgan Wallen show cancellation! ' Another wrote, 'That was a ridiculous decision even looking at the radar.

There was a small chance of the storms tonight.

' 'So why doesnt he reschedule the show instead of just disappointing everyone,' an X user shared. However, other fans defended Wallen as one said, 'Not a shock weather forecast supposed to get bad,' while another added, 'So everyone gets refunds. What's the issue? Good Christ.

' 'My heart goes out to Morgan Wallen for the backlash he is getting about canceling tonight's show,' one said. 'He canceled because he was trying to keep everyone safe and unharmed. If he wouldn't have canceled and someone got hurt because of the storm he would still be receiving backlash,' they added. Before his scheduled Pittsburgh concert on Saturday, Wallen canceled the show last-minute and offered the reasoning behind the decision to his fans.

'After talking with local officials and my team, there is no choice but to cancel tonight's show due to severe adverse weather conditions expected throughout the rest of the day and night,' he wrote on his Instagram stories. Wallen added that 'the highest priority' is for the 'safety' of his fans as well as his crew.

Before his scheduled Pittsburgh concert on Saturday, Wallen canceled the show last-minute and offered the reasoning behind the decision to his fans The concerts are in support of Wallen's fourth studio album titled I'm The Problem which dropped last year on May 16 The music artist concluded the message by telling those who had planned to attend that refunds will be available. The star is currently in the midst of his Still The Problem Tour and also performed in Pittsburgh on Friday, where he was joined by WWE star and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle.

The tour is scheduled to conclude later this summer with two nights beginning on July 31 in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field. The concerts are in support of Wallen's fourth studio album titled I'm The Problem which dropped last year on May 16. Just days earlier, Wallen suffered a shocking onstage meltdown as he dramatically flipped a piano during his concert in Denver.

The star was belting out lyrics to his track Sand In My Boots inside the Empower Field stadium when the incident occurre





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Morgan Wallen Pittsburgh Concert Cancellation Severe Adverse Weather Conditions Safety Refunds Still The Problem Tour I'm The Problem Album Piano Flipping Incident

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