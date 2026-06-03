Morgan Wallen Jokes About Flipping Piano in Concert After Technical Malfunction

Country star Morgan Wallen made light of his viral moment at a Denver concert where he flipped a piano after it malfunctioned. In a TikTok video, he quipped about the working condition of his new piano, while fans had mixed reactions.

Country music star Morgan Wallen has broken his silence on the chaotic moment during a recent concert where he flipped over a piano, and he did so with a dose of humor.

The 33-year-old singer took to TikTok on Tuesday to poke fun at the incident, which occurred last Friday at Empower Field in Denver, Colorado. In the clip, Wallen stands behind a red piano and tells his fans, 'Hey, I just want you to know that right now this piano is working.

' He then adds with a smirk, 'That's what they told me last night, too. ' The video quickly went viral, amassing millions of views and sparking a flurry of reactions from fans and critics alike. During the Denver concert, Wallen was performing his 2021 hit 'Sand in My Boots' when the piano appeared to malfunction. Frustrated, he shoved the instrument, causing it to fall forward and break into pieces.

He then walked away from the wreckage and finished the song a cappella, drawing gasps from the audience. The moment was captured on video and spread across social media, reigniting debates about the singer's behavior on and off stage. In the caption of his TikTok, Wallen wrote: 'Can't you tell I'm so distraught over my piano.

' The lighthearted tone was a departure from the seriousness of the previous incident, and many fans appreciated the self-aware joke. Comments ranged from 'You are messy and I love it' to 'You crack me up!

' However, some were less amused, with one fan writing, 'Pay attention, it's a privilege to have that piano. ' Another questioned his maturity, saying, 'That's professional and mature? ' The piano-flipping episode is just the latest in a string of controversies for Wallen, who has been both celebrated and criticized for his antics. His ongoing 'Still The Problem Tour' supports his fourth studio album 'I'm The Problem', released in May 2024.

The tour, which began in Minneapolis, will visit cities including Chicago, Baltimore, Ann Arbor, and conclude with two nights in Philadelphia at the end of July. The incident has not derailed his momentum; Wallen remains one of the biggest names in country music. Yet, it also recalls a more serious legal issue from 2022, when he was arrested for throwing a chair off a bar rooftop in Nashville.

He later pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and served probation. Despite the mixed reactions, Wallen's TikTok joke suggests he is not shying away from his reputation. As one fan commented under the video, 'He's still the problem,' referencing his tour name with a laughing emoji





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