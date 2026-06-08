Morgan Wallen's Shocking On-Stage Antics Spark Outrage Again

Morgan Wallen's on-stage antics are making headlines again after a video surfaced of him yanking a phone from a security guard's hands and throwing it across the stage. This incident comes just days after Wallen made headlines for another shocking debacle. The country singer has a history of sparking outrage and landing in legal hot water, including a recent arrest for throwing a chair off a bar rooftop in Nashville.

Morgan Wallen 's shocking on-stage antics are making headlines again. Video from Wallen's Friday concert shows the country singer yanking a phone from a security guard's hands before hurling it across the stage.

The security guard can be seen standing right next to the stage, holding a cell phone high into the air, as Wallen, 33, sings on stage. Eventually the device comes to Wallen's attention, who yanks the phone from the guard's hand and throws it across the stage. TikToker J. croo, who posted the video, said the phone was given to the security guard with the hopes of it being handed to Wallen.

'Well that just happened… Amy gave her phone to the lady to hand to Morgan Wallen and he launched it. I get it… security should be doing security things, but….

' the TikToker wrote. Video shows Morgan Wallen grabbing a cell phone held by a security guard and throwing it across stage during his show on Friday; pictured during his Friday show in Pittsburgh The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Wallen but have not yet heard back. The phone-throwing incident comes just days after Wallen made headlines for another shocking debacle.

Morgan Wallen fires back at 'nonsense' rumors after onstage meltdown and canceled concert In May, Wallen dramatically flipped a piano during his concert in Denver. The star was belting out lyrics to his track Sand In My Boots inside the Empower Field stadium when the incident occurred.

However, in a viral video on social media, the Whiskey Glasses hitmaker experienced technical issues with his piano. Wallen could be seen shoving the piano which caused it to fall forward while some pieces broke off. The star then walked away from the instrument to perform the rest of the song a cappella for the crowd at the venue. Some attendees inside the stadium let out audible gasps as the piano and bench flipped over.

Wallen later broke silence on the incident by sharing a video to his TikTok account. @jcroo419 Well that just happened… Amy gave her phone to the lady to hand to Morgan Wallen and he launched it. I get it… security should be doing security things, but….

♬ الصوت الأصلي - وحيد TikToker J. croo, who posted the video, said the phone was given to the security guard with the hopes of it being handed to Wallen Wallen suffered a shocking onstage meltdown as he dramatically flipped a piano during his concert in Denver last month; pictured April 2 Morgan also caused controversy last year after he abruptly walked off the stage of Saturday Night Live at the end of the show While standing next to a red piano, the singer stated, 'Hey, I just want you to know that right now this piano is working.

' He then quipped, 'That's what they told me last night, too. ' And in the caption of the reel, the performer typed out, 'Can't you tell I'm so distraught over my piano. ' The controversial singer is no stranger to sparking outrage and even landing in legal hot water.

Last year, while appearing as the musical guest for an episode of Saturday Night Live, Wallen walked off the stage at the end of the show, despite it being unspoken tradition for the guests and the cast to hug and mingle before the credits roll. Wallen plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment after he allegedly threw a chair off a rooftop bar; pictured during his court hearing to plead guilty Wallen was also arrested for throwing a chair off a bar rooftop in Nashville back in 2024.

He initially faced three felony counts of reckless endangerment as well as one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. However, he later pled guilty to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment. The music artist also agreed to serve seven days in a DUI center, paid a $350 fine, and two years' probation. He later issued a statement following the incident and shared that he was 'not proud of my behavior.





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