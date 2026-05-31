Morgan Wallen Suffers Onstage Meltdown During Concert in Denver

Country singer Morgan Wallen suffered a shocking onstage meltdown as he dramatically flipped a piano during his concert in Denver. The incident occurred during his Still The Problem Tour, and fans had mixed reactions to the incident.

Morgan Wallen suffered a shocking onstage meltdown as he dramatically flipped a piano during his concert on Friday in Denver. The 33-year-old country singer, who is currently in the midst of his Still The Problem Tour , was belting out lyrics to his track Sand In My Boots inside the Empower Field stadium when the incident occurred.

However, in a viral video on social media, the Whiskey Glasses hitmaker experienced technical issues with his piano. Wallen could be seen shoving the piano which caused it to fall forward while some pieces broke off. The star then walked away from the instrument to perform the rest of the song a cappella for the crowd at the venue. Some attendees inside the stadium let out audible gasps as the piano and bench flipped over.

Morgan Wallen, 33, suffered a shocking onstage meltdown as he dramatically flipped a piano during his concert on Friday in Denver; seen in April in Nashville Fans had mixed reaction in regards to the onstage incident and shared their thoughts in the comment section of the clip on Instagram. One penned, 'Flip it again. HE DONT NEED NO PIANO. He CAN sing!

' while another typed, 'So cool. So brave.

' 'Rockstars break instruments on stage all the time. Smashing guitars and stuff. Go off, Morgan!

' a social media said in his defense. 'He's still the problem,' one shared with a laughing face emoji, seemingly referring to the name of his current tour





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Morgan Wallen Onstage Meltdown Piano Flip Still The Problem Tour Denver Concert

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