Morocco became the first national team to achieve a historic feat during their 1-1 draw against Brazil in Group C of the World Cup. The AFCON champions put in an excellent performance against Carlo Ancelotti's side, with 18-year-old midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi among those to produce a starring display.

Morocco became the first national team to achieve a historic feat during their 1-1 draw against Brazil in Group C of the World Cup . The AFCON champions put in an excellent performance against Carlo Ancelotti 's side, with 18-year-old midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi among those to produce a starring display.

The result means that Brazil may need to rely on Morocco to slip up to win their group. Morocco's squad is largely made up of players from other domestic leagues, with only two players in the squad who play for Moroccan sides being back-up goalkeepers Munir Mohamedi and Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti. Alongside all 11 starters playing abroad, Morocco also fielded an entire XI of players born outside the country during the second half.

Nine of the 11 players were born either in Spain, France or Belgium, while Manchester United right-back Achraf Hakimi was born in the Dutch city of Leiderdorp. Manager Mohamed Ouahbi, who was managing his first competitive game against Brazil, was born in Brussels, Belgium. Centre-back Issa Diop, who was born in Toulouse, France, represented France at every youth level up to U21, and decided to switch international allegiance to Morocco earlier this year ahead of the World Cup.

The feat was recorded on 65 minutes after Strasbourg winger Samir El Mourabet replaced Morocco-born Azzedine Ounahi. El Mourabet, who was born in Strasbourg, came through the French club's youth academy and, at 20, is rated as one of his nation's top prospects. The statistic lasted for 24 minutes, before Morocco-born striker Soufiane Rahimi was brought off the bench for the closing stages.

Morocco's performance has been praised by pundits, with Mikel Arteta being told to sign 'perfect' Morocco star after Brazil masterclass. Ex-Leicester midfielder Bilal El Khannouss now plays in the Bundesliga for Stuttgart, while Achraf Hakimi plays for Champions League holders PSG. The result has left Brazil facing a difficult task in winning their group, and Morocco's performance has been hailed as a historic achievement





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Morocco Brazil World Cup AFCON Carlo Ancelotti Ayyoub Bouaddi Munir Mohamedi Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti Achraf Hakimi Issa Diop Samir El Mourabet Soufiane Rahimi Mikel Arteta Bilal El Khannouss

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