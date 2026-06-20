Morocco Defeats Scotland 1-0, Sets African Record with Unbeaten Group Stage Run

Ismael Saibari's early goal propels Morocco to a 1-0 victory over Scotland, extending their World Cup group stage unbeaten streak to six matches-a new African record. Morocco now controls its destiny in Group C ahead of the Haiti clash, while Scotland needs a result against Brazil to reach the knockout stage for the first time under Steve Clarke.

Morocco secured a historic 1-0 win over Scotland in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C encounter, with Ismael Saibari netting a second-minute goal to set the tone for the African side's performance.

The early strike allowed Morocco to dominate possession and control the match's tempo for most of the ninety minutes, though they faced a late surge of pressure from Scotland desperate to equalise. This victory carries significant historical weight for Morocco, as it extends their unbeaten streak in World Cup group stage matches to six-a record for any African nation, surpassing the previous five-match runs by Cameroon (1982-1990) and Senegal (2002-2018).

Additionally, Morocco maintains a perfect 100% record against Scotland, having previously defeated them 3-0 at the 1998 World Cup. Looking ahead, Morocco will aim to clinch the top spot in Group C with a win against Haiti in their final group fixture, expressing confidence in their ability to overcome the Caribbean opponents.

Meanwhile, Scotland's path to the knockout stage hinges on a positive result against Brazil, which would mark the first time under manager Steve Clarke that Scotland advances beyond the group phase in World Cup history. The match also saw captains Andy Robertson and Achraf Hakimi participating in the coin toss, symbolising the competitive spirit of the game.

Despite the loss, Scotland's recent cancellation of a friendly due to undisclosed concerns adds a layer of uncertainty ahead of their decisive upcoming fixture. The outcome underscores Morocco's growing stature in global football and sets a compelling stage for the final round of group matches





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