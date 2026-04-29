Morocco Dog Massacre: World Cup Preparations Spark Animal Welfare Crisis

Shocking footage reveals a surge in the capture and alleged mass killing of dogs in Morocco ahead of the 2030 World Cup, prompting outrage from animal welfare organizations and accusations of inaction against FIFA. Millions of animals are feared to be at risk.

Disturbing reports and verified footage have emerged from Morocco detailing a significant escalation in the capture and alleged killing of dogs as the nation prepares to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Campaigners are sounding the alarm, estimating that as many as three million street and owned dogs could be at risk of being shot, poisoned, or subjected to inhumane capture and killing methods. The situation has dramatically worsened since Morocco was confirmed as a host nation in December 2024, with reports indicating a surge in these practices.

The recent footage, filmed in Marrakesh in March 2026 during a municipal 'clean-up' operation prior to a FIFA inspection, depicts municipal workers employing brutal tactics. Animals are seen being forcibly restrained with clamp-like devices, dragged, and thrown into trucks while exhibiting clear signs of distress and agony. Other scenes show workers using poles to snare dogs by the neck before unceremoniously shoving them into vehicles.

The International Animal Welfare Protection Coalition (IAWPC), representing over 80 organizations, strongly condemns these actions, asserting that assurances of humane treatment are demonstrably false. The IAWPC points to graphic evidence from facilities they describe as 'killing stations' as proof of the widespread cruelty. They argue that the violence intensifies whenever international attention increases, suggesting a deliberate attempt to conceal the reality of the situation. This raises serious concerns about Morocco’s commitment to animal welfare and its adherence to international standards.

Furthermore, campaigners allege that exposing children to such violence may constitute a violation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. The controversy is rapidly gaining momentum, with activists accusing FIFA of inaction and allowing the scandal to tarnish the reputation of the sport. The issue is expected to be a central point of contention at the upcoming 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, where key decisions regarding the future of global football will be made.

Moroccan authorities maintain that stray dogs are collected, sterilized, and vaccinated before being released back into the environment. However, this claim is vehemently disputed by animal welfare organizations who present compelling evidence to the contrary. The IAWPC highlights potential breaches of commitments made during FIFA’s bid evaluation process, specifically a claim that culling had been prohibited since August 2024.

Les Ward MBE, Chairman of the IAWPC, expressed deep frustration, stating that the awarding of the World Cup to Morocco was a politically motivated decision despite prior warnings. He emphasized the escalating violence, trauma, and intimidation experienced by both animals and people in Morocco. While FIFA acknowledges Morocco’s stated commitment to animal welfare and its efforts to expand clinics and support programs, the organization insists it is actively following up with local counterparts to ensure these commitments are upheld.

FIFA is also collaborating with the IAWPC, having reviewed draft regulations and submitted recommendations to Moroccan authorities. Despite these efforts, the situation remains dire, and the international community is demanding greater accountability and decisive action to protect vulnerable animals in Morocco





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