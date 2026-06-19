Morocco's Hakimi Faces Rape Trial in France, Faces Difficulties in Entering Canada or Mexico

Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi, who is set to lead his team against Scotland in their second World Cup fixture, will stand trial for rape in France. The trial follows accusations by a woman who alleged that Hakimi raped her at his home in Paris in 2023. Hakimi has consistently denied the accusations and has been waiting for the trial since it began in March 2023. The trial could impact Hakimi's ability to enter Canada or Mexico if his team progresses to the knockout stages and matches are scheduled outside the United States.

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi will stand trial for rape, French prosecutors have confirmed. A woman accused the Paris St-Germain defender of raping her at his home in the French capital in 2023, when she was aged 24.

The public prosecutor's office in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris, began a preliminary investigation in March 2023.and French media report that Hakimi failed with a recent appeal to have the trial dismissed. Hakimi, who is set to lead his side out for their second World Cup fixture against Scotland on Friday (23:00 BST), has consistently denied the accusations.

"The justice system looked me in the eye and said, 'If you weren't famous, there would never have been a case,'" Hakimi wrote on social media on Friday. "I chose to remain silent for years. I believed that maintaining my dignity, being patient, and trusting in the justice system would allow the right decisions to be made.

"Today, a story that isn't mine is being told at the expense of my family, my life, and above all, the truth. I sometimes feel like I've become an easy target.

"I've been waiting for this trial since day one. And now I'm eagerly awaiting it.

Finally, I'll be able to speak.

" Rachel-Flore Pardo, the plaintiff's lawyer said in a statement: "After more than three years of legal proceedings, and after my client was, in her view, defamed and dragged through the mud by Achraf Hakimi's defence, this decision brings her relief and hope. "Hope that this trial will help other women and further weaken the wall of denial and impunity surrounding sexual violence, including in the world of men's football





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Achraf Hakimi Rape Trial France World Cup Scotland Canada Mexico Paris St-Germain Inter Milan Sexual Violence Men's Football

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