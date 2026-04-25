Morocco's World Cup Preparations Hit by FIFA Rule as Key Friendly Cancelled

A little-known FIFA regulation has forced Morocco to cancel a crucial warm-up game against El Salvador, disrupting their preparations for the World Cup where they will face Scotland. The African champions are now scrambling to find a replacement opponent.

Morocco 's preparations for the upcoming World Cup have been significantly disrupted by a complex FIFA regulation, forcing the cancellation of a crucial warm-up match against El Salvador .

This setback throws a wrench into the African champions' plans as they gear up to face Scotland in their second group stage encounter, sandwiched between matches against Haiti and Brazil. The initial intention was for Morocco to travel to the United States in late May to acclimate and prepare, but a large contingent of players participating in the late stages of both the European and Asian continental competitions necessitated a postponement of those travel plans until June.

The situation arose when Morocco, seeking to ensure a full squad availability, proposed shifting their friendly against El Salvador from the USA to Rabat, Morocco, offering to cover all associated travel expenses for the Central American nation. This offer, while demonstrating good faith and professionalism, was ultimately rejected due to a strict FIFA rule prohibiting nations from playing matches on two different continents within the same international window.

The pre-World Cup international window is defined as running from June 1st to June 9th, making the logistical challenge insurmountable. Yamil Bukele, the president of the El Salvador FA, confirmed receiving official communication from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation detailing the unavailability of their full squad from May 29th as originally planned. He expressed appreciation for Morocco’s gesture and willingness to cover costs, but reiterated the impossibility of accepting the proposal given the FIFA regulations.

El Salvador already had two friendly matches scheduled during this period, making a transcontinental trip and subsequent match unfeasible. This unexpected development leaves Morocco scrambling to secure a replacement opponent for a pre-World Cup friendly, a vital component of their preparation ahead of their opening match against Brazil in New Jersey. Currently, they only have one confirmed warm-up game scheduled, against Norway on June 7th.

The lack of sufficient match practice raises concerns about their readiness for the demanding tournament schedule. The situation highlights the intricate logistical challenges faced by national teams in the modern football landscape, where player commitments to club and continental competitions can significantly impact World Cup preparations. The Moroccan team will need to swiftly adapt and find a suitable opponent to ensure their players are adequately prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.

The incident also underscores the importance of understanding and adhering to FIFA’s complex regulations, even when attempting to find creative solutions to logistical problems. The cancellation of this match serves as a reminder that even seemingly minor details can have a significant impact on a team’s World Cup campaign. The team will be hoping to overcome this hurdle and focus on their performance in the tournament





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Morocco World Cup Scotland FIFA Friendly Match El Salvador Preparation Regulations

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