Inverness-shire farmers Graham and Ina Morrison call for government compensation as feral pigs destroy grazing land and fences.

Eighty-three-year-old farmers Graham Morrison and Ina Morrison are demanding a new government compensation scheme as invasive feral pigs continue to devastate their croft near Fort Augustus in Inverness-shire. The couple reports that the wild animals, originating from nearby Forestry and Land Scotland land, have made significant portions of their property unusable since early September. This ongoing destruction has created severe financial strain for the elderly pair, who argue that current landowner-led management strategies are entirely inadequate to protect their livelihoods.

Severe Agricultural Damage and Financial Loss

The Morrison family states that the feral pigs have repeatedly dug under their fences, churning up fields and destroying a recently constructed road and parking area. Mrs. Morrison estimates that fifty percent of the field behind their home has been upturned, rendering it impossible to use for livestock grazing. The damage extends to neighboring properties, with the couple noting that large sections of land now require rotovating and complete reseeding to restore them for sheep.

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Despite installing new fencing around their fields, the Morriisons claim they are fighting a losing battle against the animals. Mrs. Morrison described the situation as disheartening and frustrating, noting that the repeated expense of repairs is making it increasingly difficult for the couple to foot the bill. They emphasize that the cost of fixing the damage is unsustainable under the current system, which leaves the burden of control solely on individual landowners.

Official Responses and Population Control Efforts

Forestry and Land Scotland confirmed that they have already culled twelve wild pigs in the Fort Augustus area this year. A spokesman for the organization stated that they continually monitor feral pig populations through engagement with neighbors and the public, while also running best practice events for local managers. The agency noted that they are hosting ongoing PhD research at three sites within the Great Glen to better understand population levels and distribution, which will inform future culling plans.

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However, a spokesperson for Forestry and Land Scotland reiterated that, similar to deer, no one owns feral pigs. Consequently, the responsibility for controlling the animals rests with each land manager to minimize damage when they appear on their property. This stance places the primary burden of financial loss and physical repair on private farmers like the Morriisons, who feel unsupported by existing wildlife management policies.

NatureScot and Government Policy Stance

NatureScot estimates that the feral pig population in Scotland, established via escapes or illegal releases, has now reached the low thousands. A spokesperson for the agency asserted that the primary responsibility for preventing further spread lies with individual land managers, urging them to make every effort to control the animals. While NatureScot will endeavor to support land managers with other public sector partners, they confirmed that currently no funding is available to compensate for damage.

The organization clarified that any potential compensation scheme would be a matter for the Scottish Government to determine. A Scottish Government spokesman acknowledged the threats posed by feral pigs to agriculture and stated that their policy aims to limit further spread and prevent new wild populations from establishing. They advised anyone with concerns about feral pigs to contact NatureScot for advice, maintaining that management should be undertaken safely and humanely.

Call for Systemic Change and Future Implications

The Morriisons are now calling on the Scottish Government to consider a formal compensation scheme for farmers facing financial losses due to wild pigs. They insist that the current rules, which rely on individual landowners to manage populations, are insufficient given the scale of the problem and the destructive nature of the animals. Their situation highlights a growing tension between wildlife conservation efforts and the economic viability of small-scale farming in rural Scotland.

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As the population of feral pigs continues to grow, the demand for a more robust support system for affected landowners is likely to increase. Without a centralized approach to funding damage repair or coordinating large-scale control measures, couples like Graham and Ina Morrison may continue to face insurmountable challenges in maintaining their working farms. The outcome of their campaign could set a precedent for how future agricultural losses caused by invasive species are handled across the country.