Morrisons Launches Goldilocks Christmas Ad Amidst John Lewis Controversy

Morrisons unveils its festive Goldilocks campaign, contrasting with the backlash against John Lewis's controversial Gloria and Pickles advert. Read about the competing holiday narratives.

Morrisons has officially entered the highly competitive retail advertising arena this December with a new festive commercial. The supermarket chain released a reimagining of the classic fairy tale Goldilocks and the Three Bears as its primary marketing tool for the holiday season. This strategic move coincides with the peak period before Christmas Day, as shoppers seek both deals and emotional connection.

The new campaign aims to capture the chaotic and often humorous realities of preparing a holiday meal. It positions Morrisons as a brand that understands the pressures of modern family gatherings. The narrative focuses on relatable stress points rather than perfect, polished imagery.

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Morrisons Goldilocks Campaign Details

The Morrisons advertisement centers on Daddy Bear, who frantically struggles to maneuver a shopping trolley through crowded supermarket aisles. He pauses to admire the offerings at the deli counter, highlighting the quality of their food selection. Mummy Bear attempts to decorate a Christmas tree but finds the stress of preparation overwhelming. She briefly scratches her back on the branches, a physical comedy nod to the original story. The family receives a last-minute text from Baby Bear stating he is coming home for Christmas and bringing a guest. The guest is revealed to be his girlfriend, Goldilocks, who joins the family dinner. She remarks that the porridge is a bit too hot, directly referencing the 19th-century tale.

John Lewis Gloria and Pickles Backlash

John Lewis recently launched its Christmas advertisement titled Gloria and Pickles. The three-minute film features Dame Kristin Scott Thomas as a wealthy grandmother named Gloria. She struggles to connect with her grandchildren Freddie and Maggie during their visit to their London home. The children ignore her treasured wooden toy dog, voiced by comedian Paul Whitehouse. Gloria decides to give them cash instead of engaging with the toy. The wooden dog comes to life and convinces her to make a personal effort. She transforms her home office into a Gran Cave with disco balls and music. Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies criticized the children's behavior on social media. She stated that no presents would be received if her own children acted that way. Location, Location, Location presenter Kirstie Allsopp also expressed disapproval of the grandchildren's actions.

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Executive Statements and Retailer Defense

Beverley Lumb, the marketing and advertising director at Morrisons, explained the creative vision. She stated that everyone has unique ideas about what makes Christmas just right. The campaign highlights family traditions that make the day feel magical. Morrisons prides itself on delivering good, honest value for all gatherings. John Lewis defended its own campaign against the backlash. A spokesperson wrote that gifting across generations can feel tricky. They noted that handing over cash is a safe but impersonal option. The retailer insisted the story celebrates the true spirit of Christmas. They hope the narrative inspires people to choose personal gifts this year. Supporters argued the film shows that time and thought matter more than money.

Market Impact and Consumer Reception

The juxtaposition of these two major retail campaigns highlights different approaches to holiday marketing. Morrisons focuses on the relatable chaos of food preparation and family inclusion. Their narrative suggests that quality food and value can bring families together. John Lewis emphasizes the emotional journey of bridging generational gaps. Their message advocates for personal connection over material gifting. Consumers are actively debating the merits of both narratives online. The competition for the best festive advert of the year has intensified. Both brands hope their stories will resonate with shoppers during the critical holiday spending period. The release of these advertisements marks a significant moment in seasonal retail strategy.