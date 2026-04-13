Morrisons Revamps Salad Bar with New Toppings, Protein Options, and Prize Draw

Morrisons is upgrading its salad bar offerings across its stores nationwide, introducing new toppings, dressings, protein options, and a prize draw for customers. The enhancements are designed to provide customers with more customizable and convenient meal solutions.

Morrisons , known for its market-style shopping experience, is significantly upgrading its popular salad bar across its 500 nationwide stores starting today, April 13th. The supermarket chain, a familiar fixture for its fresh meat, fish, pizza, and bakery counters, is enhancing its salad bar offerings to provide customers with an even more customized and diverse dining experience.

The revamped salad bars will feature a wider selection of toppings, flavorful sides, and dressings, along with expanded protein-rich choices. The move is designed to cater to customers seeking lighter, ready-to-eat meals as temperatures rise and to further solidify Morrisons' reputation for providing convenient and affordable meal solutions. The enhancements include new topping options such as Moroccan Couscous, Creamy Potato and Pickle Salad, Spiced Mango and Grains Salad, and Sliced Pickles, alongside Salted Tortillas. Updated options with new recipes, such as Deli Style Potato Salad, Spicy Chicken Pasta Salad, Tuna and Sweetcorn Pasta, Lightly Dressed Potatoes, Pasta Bows in Green Pesto, and Cheese and Bacon Pasta Salad, further expand the variety available to shoppers. Dressing choices have also been updated, featuring Caesar Dressing, Ranch Dressing, Honey & Mustard Dressing, and Thousand Island Dressing. In a move to cater to health-conscious consumers, Morrisons has also increased its protein offerings with the addition of Roast Cooked Chicken Breast Chunks and Tikka Cooked Chicken Breast Chunks. These join existing protein options, including boiled eggs, falafel, and chickpea salads, providing customers with more ways to create nutritious and filling meals. This demonstrates Morrisons' commitment to offering fresh, convenient, and customizable food choices to its customers and will likely increase foot traffic to stores with salad bars, especially as the weather warms up and people look for lighter meal options. The price points are attractive, with small containers starting at £2.75, medium containers available as part of a Food To Go meal deal for £3.75, and a new extra-large Family Salad Tub for £5.95, designed for sharing. Customers who use the Morrisons More Card have the added incentive of being automatically entered into a prize draw when purchasing from the salad counter between April 13th and April 26th. The prize? A year's worth of Salad Bar tubs. This promotion further incentivizes customers to explore the enhanced salad bar offerings. The new additions reflect customer preferences and seasonal trends, promising more options, flavors and experiences. Morrisons has introduced these upgrades to their Salad Bar for a variety of reasons. In summer alone, the supermarket sells about 370,000 salad bar boxes each week. As temperatures go up, customers tend to veer toward light meals instead of heavy ones. Morrisons is therefore adapting to these changes by revamping the salad bar to include a variety of fresh ingredients. The company is committed to offering quality, variety, and value in a single bar. The supermarket's commitment to adapting to customer preferences, providing variety, and offering affordable options is evident in this initiative. The revamped salad bar reflects Morrisons' ongoing dedication to meeting evolving customer needs and providing a satisfying shopping experience. Morrisons Salad Bar offers a perfect mix of flavorsome ingredients, exciting new additions and affordable, pick-and-choose options. In essence, Morrisons is not just updating its salad bar; it's investing in a comprehensive strategy to enhance the overall customer experience and capture a larger share of the ready-to-eat meal market. This move underscores Morrisons' proactive approach to adapting to consumer trends and strengthening its position in the competitive supermarket landscape. The initiative showcases Morrisons' ability to innovate and respond effectively to evolving customer preferences and seasonal trends. Becky Wood, Senior Trader of the Pizza Counter and Salad Bar at Morrisons, highlights the core values that drive the enhancement. Morrisons is focused on offering great quality, variety, and value – all in one bar. The supermarket is catering to various customer preferences by including a new range of toppings, dressings and protein options. The customization allows customers to create a bespoke dish based on their needs, and this makes the product attractive. The new extra-large Family Salad Tub (£5.95) also caters to family needs. The five sections allow customers to provide different choices. The Food to Go meal deal, which allows customers to have medium containers alongside a snack and a beverage for only £3.75, is designed to provide cost-effective convenience. These efforts demonstrate Morrisons' commitment to providing customers with more options, flavors, and experiences. Customers can typically find the salad bars in larger, main Morrisons stores, though not all locations have them. Customers can check the Morrisons Store Finder for a full list of in-store facilities, including the salad bar. The company is also promoting the salad bar with a prize draw running for a limited time. Any shopper that scans the More Card between April 13 and April 26 after purchasing from the salad counter will be automatically entered to win a year's worth of salad bar tubs. This type of promotion incentivizes shoppers to try the new additions. The launch indicates the value and importance that Morrisons places on its Food to Go offering and its focus on being able to offer a range of products to fit their customer base





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Morrisons Salad Bar Supermarket Food To Go Meal Deal Protein Toppings Prize Draw Food Retail

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