Morrisons to Introduce AI-Powered Shopping Trolleys in UK

Supermarket chain Morrisons partners with Instacart to debut Caper Carts, AI-powered trolleys that streamline the shopping experience with real-time product scanning, spending tracking, and automated checkout.

Morrisons supermarket is set to launch a revolutionary in-store shopping experience with the introduction of AI-powered trolleys. The trolleys, called Caper Carts, will make their debut at a single UK store in early 2026, with the potential for wider rollout thereafter. These innovative trolleys will significantly enhance the shopping process by allowing customers to scan products as they browse, track their spending in real time, and expedite the checkout process.

Equipped with interactive displays, integrated weighing systems, and AI-driven product recognition technology, the Caper Carts offer a seamless and convenient shopping experience. Upon scanning a product, the trolley instantly identifies it, including weighing fresh produce directly within the trolley. To complete their purchases, customers simply scan the barcode displayed on the trolley's screen at the store's self-service checkout. The intelligent carts are integrated with Morrisons' More loyalty scheme, promising added savings and convenience for shoppers. This collaboration marks Instacart's first retail partnership in the UK, signifying a significant advancement in the integration of technology within the retail sector





nottslive

AI Shopping Trolleys Morrisons Instacart Retail Technology Innovation Customer Experience Grocery Shopping

United Kingdom

