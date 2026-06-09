Morrisons Trials AI-Powered Caper Carts in Preston

Morrisons has begun trialling AI-powered shopping trolleys, known as Caper Carts, at its Riversway store in Preston. The carts feature touchscreens, sensors, built-in scales and cameras that automatically identify items as shoppers place them in the basket, track the running total in real time and generate a barcode for quick checkout. The technology links with the Morrisons More loyalty card to apply offers instantly. The carts also include anti-theft measures such as a red flashing alert. The trial aims to gauge customer feedback ahead of a potential nationwide rollout, coinciding with the retailer's announcement to upgrade accessible bathrooms with stoma-friendly features.

Morrisons is set to make a major change to its trolleys, and shoppers have had a first glimpse at the new carts as part of a trial taking place in Preston.

Last year Morrisons revealed that it will be introducing a new style of shopping trolleys - known as Caper Carts - to its stores and will allow customers to scan items as they shop, track their running total in real time and speed up the checkout process. The high-tech trolleys were expected to be implemented in one of the supermarket's stores early this year, and they have now been spotted at Morrisons' Riversway store in Preston.

The new trolleys are fitted with touchscreens, sensors, built‑in scales and cameras designed to automatically identify products as shoppers place them in their basket. The technology will also link to Morrisons More cards, allowing offers and discounts to be applied while customers move around the store. The trolleys can recognise products placed into the carts through the use of a combination of AI cameras and built‑in scales, according to Morrisons.

They will also generate a barcode which customers can take to the self‑checkout once they have finished their shop. The futuristic carts have also been designed with anti‑theft technology, and the trolley will reportedly flash red to alert staff of anyone who attempts to leave the store without paying. Instacart says the weatherproof carts are designed to be stored and operated like standard supermarket trolleys, with batteries charging automatically when grouped together.

Morrisons Productivity Director Gordon Macpherson previously said: "We're constantly looking for ways to bring innovation to the weekly shop to enhance the experience for our customers. We're excited about bringing the first fully‑integrated AI‑powered trolleys in the UK to a first store soon, and look forward to testing customer response and building understanding of how the technology works within the Morrisons store estate.

" The trial at Morrisons' Preston store is expected to gauge customer reaction before any wider rollout across the supermarket's store network is implemented. It follows Morrisons also announcing this week that it will be introducing stoma‑friendly toilets in all 497 of its full‑sized stores that have accessible bathrooms. The scheme, announced earlier this year, will see Morrisons kit out bathrooms with features such as wall hooks and supply shelves to make its toilets more accessible.

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Morrisons Caper Carts AI-Powered Trolleys Self-Checkout Retail Technology Preston Trial Smart Shopping

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