Morrissey Cancels US Shows Due to Credible Death Threat

English singer-songwriter Morrissey has been forced to cancel two US shows due to a credible threat against his life. The former frontman of The Smiths was scheduled to perform at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut and at MGM Music Hall in Boston, but both concerts were called off on Friday morning. The announcement was made on Morrissey ’s official social media accounts, citing a credible threat and an abundance of caution for both the artist and his band.

Ticket holders were informed that they would receive automatic refunds at their original point of purchase. This decision follows the arrest of 26-year-old Canadian Noah Castellano, who is accused of posting a deadly threat against the singer on the social media platform Bluesky. According to court documents obtained by the Ottawa Citizen, Castellano allegedly shared his plans on Bluesky before Morrissey's scheduled performance at the CityFolk Festival in Ottawa, Canada. \Castellano’s alleged post, which referred to Morrissey by his birth name, stated his intention to shoot and kill the singer with a large gun during his performance at TD Place in Ottawa. The post originated from an account named 'guy who gets shot in the head one hundred thousand times a day.' Castellano was apprehended on Friday and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. He was subsequently released on a $5,000 bail, with a requirement to stay at his father’s home in Washington, DC. When contacted by the Ottawa Citizen, Castellano declined to comment on the charges. Despite the alleged threat, Morrissey's headlining performance at the CityFolk Festival proceeded as planned. The festival appearance, however, was not without controversy. Prior to the show, local news outlets highlighted Morrissey’s request that vendors refrain from selling meat on the day of his performance, adhering to his long-standing vegetarian beliefs. All vendors, including a BBQ smokehouse food truck, complied with the request and altered their menus to accommodate the mandate, further emphasizing the significance of his dietary stance. Security measures also included searches of concertgoers for animal products, underlining the strict enforcement of Morrissey’s meat-free policy. \ Morrissey's recent activities and public statements have drawn criticism and controversy. He has increasingly aligned himself with right-wing views, particularly concerning immigration policies in England, and has previously expressed support for the now-defunct far-right political party 'For Britain'. He has also made controversial comments about race, including observations about acid attacks in London and claims about racism in relation to eating animals. In one instance, he referred to Chinese people as a 'subspecies' when discussing animal cruelty. Additionally, Morrissey has frequently criticized Islamic practices, denouncing halal slaughter as 'evil', falsely connecting halal certification to ISIS, and criticizing UK politicians for allowing halal meat in public institutions. This history of contentious remarks has contributed to ongoing debates about his views and their potential impact, reflecting the complexities of his public persona and the challenges of separating an artist’s work from their personal ideologies and opinions. The cancellations of his US shows underscore the seriousness of the threat against him and the steps being taken to ensure his safety, even amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding his public image





