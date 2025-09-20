Morrissey Cancels US Shows Following Credible Death Threat; Arrest Made in Connection

English singer-songwriter Morrissey has canceled two US concerts after a credible threat was made against his life. The announcement came after the arrest of a Canadian man who allegedly posted threats on social media. The article details the specifics of the threat, the context, and explores the artist's controversial history and views.

English singer-songwriter Morrissey has been forced to cancel two US shows due to a 'credible threat' against his life. The artist, formerly the frontman of The Smiths , was scheduled to perform at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut on Friday and at MGM Music Hall in Boston on Saturday. The cancellations, announced on Friday morning via Morrissey 's official social media, were made 'out of an abundance of caution for both the artist and band.

' The posts stated that all ticket holders would receive automatic refunds from their original point of purchase. This alarming development followed the arrest of 26-year-old Canadian Noah Castellano, who allegedly posted a deadly threat targeting the singer on the social media platform Bluesky. \Castellano's alleged threats came to light following Morrissey's performance at the CityFolk Festival in Ottawa, Canada. Court documents obtained by the Ottawa Citizen detail Castellano's alleged plan to harm Morrissey during the Ottawa performance. The alleged post, shared on Bluesky, outlined a chilling scenario where Castellano intended to shoot Morrissey at the TD Place venue. Referred to by his birth name, the post included specific details such as the date and time of the planned attack. The account from which the threat was issued was named 'guy who gets shot in the head one hundred thousand times a day.' Castellano was arrested on Friday on charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. He has since been released on a $5,000 bail, under the condition that he remain at his father's home in Washington, DC. Despite efforts to reach him for comment, Castellano declined to respond to questions about the charges against him. While the Ottawa performance went ahead despite the threat, Morrissey's presence at the festival sparked controversy among some attendees. \Beyond the immediate threat, Morrissey's recent actions and statements have fueled ongoing debate. The singer's firm stance on vegetarianism led to a requirement that all vendors at the CityFolk Festival refrain from selling meat during his performance. Vendors, including a BBQ smokehouse, complied with Morrissey’s request to modify their menus, with organizers implementing security measures to ensure the enforcement of the meat-free mandate. Morrissey has also drawn criticism for aligning himself with right-wing views and making controversial comments about race and immigration. He has been vocal in his opposition to England’s liberal immigration policies and expressed support for the now-dissolved far-right political party 'For Britain.' His comments regarding acid attacks in London and his views on racism have further exacerbated the situation. These views and Morrissey's history of attacking Islamic practices and his reference to Chinese people as a 'subspecies' in 2010 highlight the complex nature of his public persona. Morrissey has also come under fire for repeatedly attacking Islamic practices, calling halal slaughter 'evil' and criticizing UK politicians for allowing halal meat to be sold in public institutions. These issues have led to significant backlash and raise important questions about freedom of speech, artistic expression, and responsibility





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Morrissey The Smiths Threat Concert Cancellation Controversy

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The TV you should let your children watch (and the three shows to avoid)As the weather turns and the lure of the playground is lost to the lure of the box, here are seven series that will educate as well as entertain

Read more »

D4vd cancels US tour dates as police investigate dead body discovered in TeslaThe remainder of D4vd's US tour has reportedly been cancelled as the investigation into the dead body found in a Tesla registered to him continues.

Read more »

Morrissey cancels US show hours before due to 'credible threat to his life'Morrissey has cancelled two US shows in Connecticut and Boston in a social media post, telling fans there has been a 'threat on his life'.

Read more »

Met Office Cancels Rain Warning for Northern IrelandThe Met Office has withdrawn the yellow weather warning for rain previously issued for parts of Northern Ireland this weekend, citing a decreased likelihood of disruptive rainfall. While showers and isolated thunderstorms are still expected, the forecast indicates a drier start to Saturday with potential for heavier showers later in the day. The following days will have cooler temperatures with sunshine and scattered showers, followed by a dry and sunny start to the new week.

Read more »

Queen Camilla Shows Admiration for Jilly Cooper and Her 'Rivals' SeriesAt a royal event celebrating the Queen's Reading Room literary festival, Queen Camilla warmly greeted author Dame Jilly Cooper, expressing her fondness for Cooper's work, including the raunchy Disney TV series adaptation of her novel 'Rivals'. The event highlighted the connection between the two women, with the Queen revealing her former husband's and daughter's enjoyment of a party at Cooper's home with the 'Rivals' cast. This underscores the deep appreciation for Cooper's work, which was partially inspired by the Queen's ex-husband.

Read more »

Grotty Biblical disease at historically 'high level' as map shows UK hotspotsIt's one of the oldest diseases - and experts fear an autumn spread

Read more »