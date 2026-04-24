Morrissey Enjoys Rare Outing After Announcing European Tour Amidst Past Challenges

The iconic singer Morrissey was seen enjoying a beer with a friend in Cheshire following the announcement of his new European tour. The outing comes after a year marked by concert cancellations due to health concerns and a serious death threat, as well as ongoing controversy surrounding his political views.

Music icon Morrissey was recently spotted enjoying a relaxed outing with a friend at a Cheshire beer garden, a rare glimpse into the private life of the 66-year-old singer and former Smiths frontman.

This casual appearance followed the announcement of his new European tour supporting his latest album, 'Make-Up Is A Lie'. The musician, dressed in a black leather jacket, denim jeans, and a cap, appeared in good spirits, sharing a pint and crisps with his companion and even raising a glass in a toast.

The tour is set to begin in Norway this June, traversing through several European countries including Sweden, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, and the Netherlands, with a pause in August before resuming in December and concluding in Brussels on New Year's Eve. However, Morrissey’s path to this tour hasn’t been without its challenges. The announcement comes after a turbulent start to the year marked by several concert cancellations.

He was forced to pull out of a Valencia show last month citing severe sleep deprivation induced by the noise of the Las Fallas festival. Earlier cancellations were attributed to unspecified health concerns. More seriously, in September of last year, two US shows were cancelled following a credible death threat against the singer. A 26-year-old Canadian, Noah Castellano, was arrested after allegedly posting a detailed plan on the social media platform Bluesky to shoot Morrissey during a performance in Ottawa.

Court documents revealed the chilling post, outlining a plan to attack Morrissey with a large, illegally owned gun. This incident prompted authorities to take immediate action, ensuring the safety of the artist and his band. Morrissey rose to prominence in the 1980s as the frontman of The Smiths, achieving widespread acclaim with hits like 'The Boy With The Thorn In His Side' and 'Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now'.

He has since maintained a successful solo career, earning an Ivor Novello award for his contributions to British music. In recent years, however, Morrissey has attracted controversy due to his increasingly outspoken and often divisive political views. He has publicly expressed opposition to immigration policies and previously voiced support for the far-right political party 'For Britain'. His comments on race and other social issues have drawn criticism and sparked debate, overshadowing his musical achievements for some.

He has made statements linking acid attacks to non-white individuals and questioned the morality of eating animals in relation to racism, further fueling the controversy surrounding his public persona. Despite these controversies, Morrissey continues to tour and release music, maintaining a dedicated fanbase





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Morrissey The Smiths European Tour Concert Cancellations Death Threat Controversy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alisson reaches verbal agreement to leave Liverpool and join European giantsAfter eight years it's over. It's going to be weird seeing him in his new kit. 🤯

Read more »

I love European holidays with my dog, but Brexit rules cost £200 each tripEU pet passports last for a lifetime while UK owners face an expensive and time-consuming process

Read more »

Major airline announces new Manchester Airport flights to European holiday hotspotThree brand new Manchester Airport Jet2 routes will be available for Mancs heading to Paris next summer

Read more »

Jet2 check-in desk update for passengers travelling to popular European airportThe airline has responded to passenger concerns over long border control queues

Read more »

PLS enjoys time in the sun as lithium spring deliversHigher pricing, optimised operations and new midstream plant benefit giant miner

Read more »

The no-fly European city break with a huge flower festivalGhent blends medieval history with a modern feel and is a hub for art, attractions and dining

Read more »