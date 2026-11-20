With 1.8 million UK mortgages expiring this year, experts advise on fixing deals before Bank of England rate hikes. Compare fixed vs variable rates to protect household budgets from rising repayments.

Approximately 1.8 million UK households are navigating a critical financial juncture as their fixed mortgage contracts expire this year, facing the prospect of significantly higher monthly repayment costs. The decision to lock in new terms now carries substantial weight given forecasts indicating that Bank of England interest rates are scheduled to rise again in the near future.

Historical Context and Current Market Rates

The landscape for borrowers has shifted dramatically since the historic lows of 2021, when the Bank of England base rate sat at a record low of just 0.1 percent. During that period, the average five-year fixed mortgage rate hovered around 2.59 percent, offering unprecedented affordability for homeowners looking to secure long-term stability.

Also read GTA 6 guide: A full walkthrough of all our tips and advice on Vice City systems

These favorable conditions evaporated rapidly as rates climbed to their peak in 2023. At that height, the average five-year fixed deal reached 6.37 percent, while two-year fixed contracts hit 6.85 percent. Borrowers who secured five-year fixes in early 2021 were shielded from this volatility, but those on shorter terms or standard variable rates faced severe cost increases.

As current markets adjust, the average five-year fixed rate now stands at 5.96 percent, marking the highest level observed since 2023. Similarly, the average two-year fixed rate has settled at 5.94 percent. These figures represent a slight decline from the 2023 peak but remain significantly elevated compared to the rates enjoyed by those who remortgaged in the interim period before geopolitical tensions in the Middle East pushed yields back up.

Advertisement

Strategic Timing and Adviser Recommendations

Expert analysis suggests that timing plays a pivotal role in mitigating costs for expiring mortgages. Nicholas Mendes, mortgage technical manager at John Charcol, noted that borrowers who secured new deals in early 2021 effectively avoided the two most expensive points in the recent rate cycle. He emphasized that while these rates were still higher than the 2021 baseline, the strategic timing allowed many to escape the peak volatility.

The case of Jen, a 48-year-old mortgage adviser, illustrates the benefits of proactive planning. Jen secured a 1.5 percent five-year fixed rate in 2021 and began her remortgage search six months before expiration. By locking into a new five-year deal at 3.89 percent in January, she avoided the uncertainty of the market.

Jen advocates for starting the process half a year in advance to allow sufficient time for administrative procedures to conclude without forcing borrowers onto more expensive standard variable rates. She highlighted the flexibility this approach offers, noting that if rates drop before completion, deals can be adjusted to match market conditions. Conversely, if rates rise, the borrower has already secured a manageable payment structure.

Comparing Fixed Rates Versus Variable Options

Mortgage technical managers and brokers warn that the appeal of variable rates, such as trackers and standard variable rates (SVR), is diminishing as fixed costs stabilize. Aaron Strutt of Trinity Financial observed that base rate rises have eroded the advantage of trackers, particularly as fixed rates become more competitive. While trackers often start lower than fixed alternatives, the narrowing gap requires careful calculation of potential monthly savings against the risk of future increases.

Advertisement

The average SVR currently sits at 7.13 percent, a figure that remains substantially higher than most fixed options. Despite this, SVRs and trackers offer exit clauses that allow borrowers to leave fee-free, providing liquidity if rates fall or if the homeowner intends to sell. These features have recently increased their popularity among those seeking flexibility over long-term certainty.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at AJ Bell, advised that the choice ultimately depends on an individual's financial resilience. Borrowers who prioritize certainty and can afford the fixed payments may benefit from locking in rates now. In contrast, those with the financial flexibility to absorb higher payments if interest rates rise further might consider variable deals to retain optionality.

Future Projections and Long-Term Planning

Economic forecasts suggest that inflation remains high, prompting expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates again next year. Industry experts predict that mortgage rates will remain elevated through 2027, complicating decisions about the optimal duration for fixing deals. This long-term outlook makes it difficult to determine whether a long-term fix provides sufficient value or if a shorter-term variable deal is more prudent.

David Hollingworth of L&C Mortgages cautioned that borrowers who previously opted for initially lower tracker rates are now seeing the price advantage erode. He urged clients to prepare for potential base rate increases while hoping that further hikes will be limited and gradual. The key for homeowners is to weigh the immediate cost differences against the risk of future volatility, ensuring that any chosen strategy aligns with their broader financial goals and risk tolerance.