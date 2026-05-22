Mosaic Social Work Management System Enhancement

The social work case management system, Mosaic, has been undergoing enhancements since its launch almost a year ago. During testing, 600 digital forms were created specifically for local practitioners, and a multi-phase training program was conducted for over 1,000 staff. These enhancements included transferring considerable amounts of data, including over 300,000 service user records and almost ten million case notes.

A report presented at a recent meeting highlighted developments in various ongoing programs and the next steps to be taken. Councillors acknowledged recent progress made in the area of assistive technology , which aids people involved with various social work services in North Lanarkshire .

Since the social work case management system Mosaic launched almost a year ago, it has provided work for those providing services for adults, children, and families, including within the field of justice-related social work





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Mosaic Social Work Management System Assistive Technology Ongoing Programs North Lanarkshire Progress Made Assistant Technology Staff Pilot Programs Home Support Workers Care Home Payments Falls Prevention Alexa Devices Users

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