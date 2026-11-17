Moses Martin and Apple Martin attended a Burberry festive party in New York. Moses starred in the brand's July campaign and performed live. Apple supports her brother while building her own career.

Moses Martin and Apple Martin, the children of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, attended a Burberry festive party at The Mark Hotel in New York on Monday night. The appearance highlighted the growing public profiles of the siblings, who are pursuing distinct paths in the creative industries.

Moses Martin Models for Burberry

Moses Martin made his professional modeling debut in July when he was unveiled as the face of the Burberry campaign 'Escape to the Countryside'. He appeared alongside models Edie Campbell, Nora Attal, and Sang Woo Kim in the promotional material. In the campaign images, he was seen with the brand's $2,095 'Check Backpack', which features the iconic plaid print established by Thomas Burberry in 1856. He also posed in a $395 'Cotton Polo Shirt' in denim blue and next to a $2,650 'Check Holdall' bag.

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Following the campaign launch, Moses Martin performed live at the New York event on Monday. His stage presence with his alternative rock band, People I've Met, drew comparisons to his father, Chris Martin, who is the frontman of the band Coldplay. Moses Martin serves as the lead vocalist and guitarist for the group. He released his debut EP titled 'Bunny' in May of this year. Prior to launching his own band, he performed on stage with Chris Martin and Coldplay at the Glastonbury Festival in 2016.

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Apple Martin Pursues Acting Career

Apple Martin, age 22, attended the event to support her brother Moses Martin. She graduated from Vanderbilt University in May and has been building a modeling career in recent months. Most recently, she starred in a campaign for the French luxury house Chloe. She is also preparing for her big-screen acting debut in a 2027 semi-autobiographical movie about filmmakers for Warner Bros. The film will also star Penélope Cruz, Kieran Culkin, Jude Law, and Owen Wilson.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin married in 2003 before announcing their 'conscious uncoupling' in 2014. They finalized their divorce in 2016 but have remained close co-parents. Gwyneth Paltrow married television producer Brad Falchuk in 2018, blending their families. Brad Falchuk shares two children, Isabella and Brody, with his ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik. Chris Martin was in a long-term, on-off relationship with actress Dakota Johnson, age 37, for nearly eight years. They split for good in June 2025.