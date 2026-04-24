Most Americans Unaware of King Charles' Upcoming White House Visit Despite Royal Family Popularity

A new poll reveals a significant lack of awareness among American voters regarding King Charles III's state visit to the White House, even as members of the British royal family remain popular figures in the US. The poll also explores views on a potential meeting between King Charles and Jeffrey Epstein survivors.

American voters demonstrate a surprising lack of awareness regarding the upcoming state visit of King Charles III to the White House next week, despite widespread affection for members of the British royal family .

A recent Daily Mail/JL Partners poll reveals that a significant 53 percent of registered voters have heard 'nothing at all' about the visit, which was extended by President Donald Trump to commemorate the US's 250th birthday. Only a small fraction, 8 percent, claim to be well-informed, with 31 percent having heard 'a little.

' This knowledge gap appears to be somewhat partisan, with Republicans exhibiting slightly greater awareness (12 percent reporting 'a lot' of knowledge) compared to Democrats (7 percent) and Independents (a mere 5 percent). Interestingly, when asked to name their favorite living Briton, Americans overwhelmingly chose members of the royal family. King Charles and Prince Harry, the latter married to American actress Meghan Markle, led the list, followed closely by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The iconic Paul McCartney of the Beatles secured a distant fifth place, while Meghan Markle herself received some recognition despite not being British. The visit will commence with a tea hosted by President and First Lady Melania Trump on Monday, culminating in a grand state dinner on Tuesday – the first official state dinner of President Trump’s second term.

However, the timing of the visit is complicated by ongoing scrutiny surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, with President Trump recently commenting on the controversy surrounding British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s US ambassador pick, Peter Mandelson, who had ties to Epstein. Trump expressed his agreement with the assessment that Mandelson was a 'really bad pick.

' Furthermore, calls for King Charles to meet with victims of Jeffrey Epstein, including Virginia Giuffre, who alleges abuse by the King’s brother Prince Andrew, have emerged from Democratic Representative Ro Khanna and Giuffre’s family. However, public support for such a meeting is lukewarm, with only 27 percent of voters believing King Charles should engage with Epstein survivors. A substantial 41 percent believe he is not obligated to do so, and 32 percent remain undecided.

Even among Democrats, support is divided, with only 34 percent advocating for a meeting. The poll also gauged public perception of Melania Trump’s recent statement regarding the Epstein case, finding that only 22 percent of voters believe it, including less than half of Republicans.

This lack of widespread awareness about the royal visit, coupled with the ongoing Epstein controversy and divided opinions on potential meetings with survivors, creates a complex backdrop for King Charles’s first state visit to the US as monarch. Princess Kate remains the most popular British figure among American voters, highlighting the enduring appeal of the royal family





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