Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Spain

Simon Dutton, a 49-year-old man from Bolton, was arrested in Spain just hours after the launch of a campaign to target criminals believed to be living in hiding on the Costas. He was one of 12 men featured on the list of Britain's 'most wanted fugitives' and was wanted for drug offences and money laundering.

A 'most wanted fugitive' has been arrested in Spain - just hours after the launch of a campaign to target criminals believed to be living in hiding on the Costas.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) launched its appeal alongside Spanish police and Crimestoppers on Thursday, warning ex-pats and holidaymakers: 'These are not the people you want in your neighbourhood.

' And within hours of the launch, the NCA confirmed the arrest near Benidorm of Simon Dutton, 49. Dutton, from Bolton , was one of 12 men featured on the list of Britain's 'most wanted fugitives'. In video footage released by the NCA, Dutton, wearing a grey T-shirt and shorts, appears to give a 'thumbs up' sign to the camera as he's led into a police station by Spanish cops after his arrest.

He was held in La Nucia, just north of Benidorm, on Thursday. In a statement, the NCA said: 'A man on the new fugitives campaign launched by the National Crime Agency and partners has been arrested in Spain.

'Following an investigation led by the Guardia Civil, Simon Dutton has been arrested in La Nucia, near Benidorm. Dutton, who was one of 12 fugitives featured in the NCA's most wanted fugitive campaign launched today, is now in custody in Spain.

' The arrest is understood to have happened in the early hours of Thursday morning, although cops only went public with it late last night after the NCA unveiled the latest Operation Captura wanted list in Alicante. In the 20 years since Operation Captura started, there have been 11 public appeals naming the most wanted criminals thought to be in Spain and 98 of 111 offenders and suspects have been caught.

Dutton was wanted for drug offences and money laundering, according to the appeal. He has the name 'Rachel' tattooed on his left arm. Reports from Spain suggest the Civil Guard, which made the Costa Blanca arrest, initially released footage showing heavily-armed officers surrounding a whitewashed villa before forcing entry as they shouted 'police, police' in English. They went into the property with sniffer dogs and were pictured counting out large wads of cash.

Dutton was filmed being escorted to a patrol car in daylight hours. A spokesman for the Civil Guard, which didn't officially name Dutton, said last night: 'The Civil Guard in Alicante has arrested one of the fugitives included in the UK-led international search operation against offenders linked to organised crime, coinciding with the presentation of the latest 'Most Wanted' campaign.

'The arrest has been carried out within the framework of an operation conducted in Benidorm and La Nucia against a network linked to drug trafficking and forgery, in which three other people have been arrested. The investigation began in November 2025 following a tip-off from the manager of a Benidorm courier firm where a suitcase containing 16 kilos of cannabis resin had been located which was due to be sent to the UK.

'Initial inquiries led to the identification of a woman who organised the delivery using false documentation. Investigators discovered she went to the establishment with another person and had logistical support from another two men who transported the suitcase.

' Spanish Police also indicated Dutton would now face extradition to the UK. Publication of the latest list of fugitives marked the 20th anniversary of Operation Captura – a multi-agency campaign which has seen 98 fugitives apprehended out of 111 publicised. All men featured in this year’s campaign are believed to have links to Spain including areas such as Tenerife, Marbella, Alicante, and Malaga.

Dutton featured on it as well as the likes of Derek McGraw Ferguson, a 62-year-old Scot wanted in connection with the murder of Thomas Cameron in Glasgow in 2007, and heavily tattooed Spencer Dillon Lamb, 33, who is wanted for supplying and cultivating drugs





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Simon Dutton Arrested In Spain National Crime Agency Operation Captura Britain's 'Most Wanted Fugitives' Drug Offences Money Laundering Benidorm La Nucia Costa Blanca UK-Led International Search Operation Organised Crime Drug Trafficking Forging Benidorm Courier Firm Cannabis Resin False Documentation Logistical Support Transporting The Suitcase Extradition To The UK

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