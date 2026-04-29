Motability Announces Mileage Allowance Changes and Telematics Monitoring

Motability is reducing the standard annual mileage allowance for new leases to 10,000 miles from July 1st, 2026, and will introduce telematics to monitor driving behavior. The changes are in response to rising costs due to government tax changes.

Motability is implementing significant changes to its leasing terms, set to take effect from July 1st, 2026. The most notable alteration is a reduction in the standard annual mileage allowance for new leases, dropping from 20,000 miles to 10,000 miles.

Customers exceeding this limit will face a surcharge of 25 pence per mile. This adjustment is a direct response to increased costs stemming from recent government tax changes, which Motability estimates would have resulted in an average £1,100 increase in lease prices if left unaddressed. The organization opted to modify the scheme rather than reduce core benefits like insurance, servicing, maintenance, and breakdown cover.

To monitor mileage and driving behavior, Motability will be installing telematics technology – commonly known as black boxes – in vehicles leased under the new terms. These devices will track speed, braking patterns, and overall driving habits, generating a weekly performance rating. Consistently poor driving behavior, defined as accumulating more than four 'red' ratings within a 12-month period, could lead to a driver's removal from the scheme.

However, exemptions exist, particularly for customers over 30 who are not new to the scheme, unless they have a history of excessive claims. Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles (WAVs) will retain a higher mileage allowance of 50,000 miles over a five-year lease period, while standard vehicles will be limited to 30,000 miles over three years. Motability emphasizes that the changes are designed to ensure the long-term sustainability and affordability of the scheme.

By accurately predicting vehicle mileage, the organization can better manage costs related to depreciation, insurance, and maintenance. Clare Ickringill, Chief Asset Risk Officer, explained that lower mileage translates to higher vehicle residual values and reduced insurance premiums. While the majority of current Motability customers already drive less than 10,000 miles annually and will not be directly impacted, those who anticipate exceeding the new limit will have the option to purchase additional mileage.

The cost of excess mileage will cover both the distance driven and the associated insurance expenses. An exceptions process is also being developed for limited, exceptional circumstances where higher mileage is unavoidable, with further details to be released before the July 1st implementation date. The scheme aims to balance cost control with maintaining the comprehensive package of benefits relied upon by eligible disabled individuals





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